 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan LDP's No. 2 visits Yasukuni Shrine ahead of WWII 80th anniv.

0 Comments
TOKYO

Hiroshi Moriyama, the No. 2 figure in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited Yasukuni Shrine on Thursday, a day before Japan marks 80 years since the end of World War II.

The LDP secretary general's visit comes as attention is focused on whether cabinet ministers under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a dovish moderate in the conservative party, will visit the shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, on the anniversary.

Speaking to Kyodo News after the visit, Moriyama said, "I had three uncles who died in the war. I came to pay my respects today as I could not make plans for the 15th."

Former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, a close aide to late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited the shrine on Wednesday.

Visits by lawmakers have drawn criticism from China and South Korea, where memories of Japanese militarism before and during the war run deep.

Since Ishiba took office in October, no serving cabinet minister has visited the shrine. On the 79th anniversary, three ministers in then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet attended, including economic security minister Sanae Takaichi.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Ogijima

GaijinPot Travel

10 New Japanese Makeup Products Everyone Already Loves

Savvy Tokyo

Megijima

GaijinPot Travel

Food

10 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kachimai Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Beaches in Japan You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ohikkoshi: Moving House With Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

JR KAIRI Train

GaijinPot Travel

Is Japan the Best Country to Teach English? (Here’s How It Compares)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mastering Long-Distance Love While Pursing My Dreams in Japan

Savvy Tokyo