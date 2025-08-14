Japan LDP's No. 2 visits Yasukuni Shrine ahead of WWII 80th anniv.

Hiroshi Moriyama, the No. 2 figure in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited Yasukuni Shrine on Thursday, a day before Japan marks 80 years since the end of World War II.

The LDP secretary general's visit comes as attention is focused on whether cabinet ministers under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a dovish moderate in the conservative party, will visit the shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, on the anniversary.

Speaking to Kyodo News after the visit, Moriyama said, "I had three uncles who died in the war. I came to pay my respects today as I could not make plans for the 15th."

Former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, a close aide to late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited the shrine on Wednesday.

Visits by lawmakers have drawn criticism from China and South Korea, where memories of Japanese militarism before and during the war run deep.

Since Ishiba took office in October, no serving cabinet minister has visited the shrine. On the 79th anniversary, three ministers in then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet attended, including economic security minister Sanae Takaichi.

© KYODO