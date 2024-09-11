 Japan Today
Press conference ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo
Shinjiro Koizumi speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Sept 6. Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Japan PM candidate Koizumi vows to respect BOJ's independence

TOKYO

Japan's former Environment Minister and leading prime ministerial candidate Shinjiro Koizumi said he would respect the central bank's independence in setting monetary policy if he is chosen to lead the country, according to a television program on Wednesday.

"I will respect the Bank of Japan's independence," Koizumi was quoted as saying in the BS 11 program, adding that he would focus on ensuring smooth dialogue and communication between the government and the central bank.

On currency market moves, Koizumi was quoted as saying that excess volatility was undesirable.

The 43-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi is seen as a leading contender in the Sept 27 race to pick the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new leader, who will become the next prime minister due to the party's control of parliament.

He ranked as the most favored candidate to become the next LDP leader in a poll taken by the Nikkei newspaper on Aug 21-22, followed by former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The winner of the LDP race will be appointed prime minister at an extraordinary parliament session early in October.

Bold policy move for the Japanese people.

If the BOJ wants to continue it's QE policies to inflate rentier assets, that's fine.

If he wants to tighten monetary policy, our assets and those of our cronies are diversified enough that the effects will be minimal.

I wonder if he has any other brilliant ideas.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

