Japan likely to send Gaza envoy to 1st Board of Peace meeting led by U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace charter announcement at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 22.

Japan is considering sending Takeshi Okubo, ambassador in charge of Gaza reconstruction assistance, to the first meeting of the U.S.-led Board of Peace, to be held in Washington this week, government sources said Monday.

Although Japan has yet to decide whether it will join the board, the dispatch of the envoy to Thursday's meeting is aimed to demonstrate the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance, ahead of a March summit between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Donald Trump, according to the sources.

Japan also intends to explain its position on contributing to the reconstruction of Gaza, they said.

Takaichi was invited to the upcoming meeting but decided not to attend as a special parliamentary session convenes Wednesday. None of the Group of Seven nations other than the United States have joined the board.

Trump on Sunday said members of the Board of Peace, of which he serves as chairman, have pledged more than $5 billion as part of Gaza reconstruction plans.

He has expressed his desire to expand the board's activities beyond the Palestinian territory to become an organization that can resolve conflicts around the world.

On Jan 22 in Davos, Switzerland, Trump hosted a ceremony establishing the Board of Peace as part of the second phase of the U.S.-brokered cease-fire plan sealed in October between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

© KYODO