 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace charter announcement at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 22. Image: AP/Evan Vucci
politics

Japan likely to send Gaza envoy to 1st Board of Peace meeting led by U.S.

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is considering sending Takeshi Okubo, ambassador in charge of Gaza reconstruction assistance, to the first meeting of the U.S.-led Board of Peace, to be held in Washington this week, government sources said Monday.

Although Japan has yet to decide whether it will join the board, the dispatch of the envoy to Thursday's meeting is aimed to demonstrate the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance, ahead of a March summit between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Donald Trump, according to the sources.

Japan also intends to explain its position on contributing to the reconstruction of Gaza, they said.

Takaichi was invited to the upcoming meeting but decided not to attend as a special parliamentary session convenes Wednesday. None of the Group of Seven nations other than the United States have joined the board.

Trump on Sunday said members of the Board of Peace, of which he serves as chairman, have pledged more than $5 billion as part of Gaza reconstruction plans.

He has expressed his desire to expand the board's activities beyond the Palestinian territory to become an organization that can resolve conflicts around the world.

On Jan 22 in Davos, Switzerland, Trump hosted a ceremony establishing the Board of Peace as part of the second phase of the U.S.-brokered cease-fire plan sealed in October between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Kissing the ring and the six.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

What will Gazan people think of a "Board " whose self appointed chief is the US Pres.....the supplier of arms that bomb Gaza and....beyond belief....membership of Israels and Netanyahu, an indicted war criminal ?

And....is it likely Indonesia,s offer of 8000 peace keeping troops will be accepted by Israel?

This is looking like an international scam orchestrated by Trump.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Kissing the ring and the six.

Yup a real "Iron Lady"

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog