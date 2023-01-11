Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members, in Tokyo
Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Photo: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON/File
politics

Japan lodges protest to China over visa suspension

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan lodged a protest to China over the suspension of visas for Japanese citizens and asked that it overturn the action, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"It is regrettable that China unilaterally has taken visa suspension action for reasons other than steps for the coronavirus," Matsuno told a regular press conference.

China's move came after Japan toughened COVID-19 border control rules for travelers coming directly from China, including a requirement for a negative PCR test result less than 72 hours before departure.

Asked about Japan's border controls going forward, Matsuno said the government would respond appropriately based on China's coronavirus situation and its information disclosure.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo