Matsuno speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo
Japan's Education Minister Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon
politics

Japan lodges protest with Russia over suspension of tax treaties

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday that Japan has lodged a protest with Russia over Moscow's suspension of tax treaties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree suspending Russia's double-taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions - state news agency RIA reported on Tuesday.

"It is regrettable that Russia decided to unilaterally suspend certain provisions of the Japan-Russia tax treaty, which is an unjustified measure that could be detrimental to Japanese citizens and businesses," Matsuno told a news conference.

"Japan lodged a protest against Russia through diplomatic channels and asked them to withdraw their decision," he said.

Matsuno also said that the government would closely examine Russia's decision, and would collect information on the situation of Japanese companies there and take appropriate action.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)

unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions 

That make sense, friends won't imposed sanctions, Japan did right. Also did some embargo, so this is what happen. Japan can protest and pledge and then what?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Just say NO to Stoli'; THAT will make a BIG dent in their cash intake (Russia).

They'll go broke in NO time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

