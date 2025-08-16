Japan lodges protest with S Korea over marine survey near disputed islets

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said Saturday it has lodged a "strong protest" with South Korea over suspected maritime research near islets in the Sea of Japan that are controlled by Seoul but claimed by Tokyo.

Japan protested on Friday after confirming a South Korean survey ship had lowered what appeared to be a wire in "Japanese territorial waters" off the islets, called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, the ministry said.

The islets are "clearly an integral part of Japanese territory both in light of historical facts and international law," the ministry said.

A similar suspected survey by South Korea was spotted in August last year.

© KYODO