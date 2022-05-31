Japan looks to enhance economic security through marine development

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to call on the government to promote the commercial production of marine resources for future energy in a bid to improve Japan's economic security, a draft proposal showed Monday.

The party's subcommittee on ocean policy will seek a road map for industrialization of extracting methane hydrate, an ice-like substance that consists of methane and water and is seen as a potent alternative source of energy for countries depending on oil and gas imports.

It will also ask the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also heads the party, to enhance the international competitiveness of the nation's marine industry through decarbonization and digital transformation.

The panel will compile a set of proposals to be reflected in the government's five-year maritime policy program, whose latest revision comes next year.

In the draft, the panel stressed the importance of technological development and industrialization to beef up Japan's economic security amid growing uncertainty over the world economy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The draft also called for domestic production of oil and natural gas, requesting that the government set out a road map that includes a specific time schedule and make investments to realize it.

© KYODO