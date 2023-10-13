Japan lower house chief to resign but vows to run in next election

Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda said Friday that he will leave his post due to health issues, in an announcement that came just a week before an extraordinary parliamentary session is convened.

But Hosoda, 79, expressed his intention to run in the next general election amid criticism that he has not sufficiently explained his ties with the Unification Church, a controversial religious corporation, and sexual harassment allegations.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is looking to nominate former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga as Hosoda's successor, a party source said.

At a press conference, Hosoda said he has undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate and for having suffered from a stroke, which made it difficult for him to continue his current duties as the speaker, although he said he can still serve as a lawmaker.

Meanwhile, Hosoda, who became the speaker in November 2021, acknowledged that he had attended events related to the Unification Church in the past, but emphasized that he does not have any questionable connections with the religious organization.

Earlier in the day, the government filed a request with a court for an order to dissolve the Unification Church, in a move that would deprive the group, known for its aggressive donation solicitations, of its religious status and associated tax benefits.

Regarding the allegations that he sexually harassed female reporters and LDP officials, Hosoda said he believes that they are "just rumors," as no one has yet come forward claiming they were a victim.

© KYODO