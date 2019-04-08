Lower house OKs free preschool education bill

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to expand childcare support by offering free preschool education from October as Japan struggles to reverse its falling birthrate.
The free education program, expected to cost 776.0 billion yen a year, is a key pillar of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's initiative to widen the scope of social security services. It will be funded by revenue from the planned sales tax hike in October from 8 percent to 10 percent.
Following Tuesday's approval, the government hopes to have the bill passed through the House of Councillors before the regular Diet session ends in June.
Under the program, the government will make preschool education free for all children aged between 3 and 5 starting in October. Day-care services will be also made free for children up to 2 from low-income households.
If parents send their children to preschools that are not authorized by local governments, a maximum subsidy of 37,000 yen per month will be given to parents of children aged between 3 and 5 and 42,000 yen for those with children aged 2 and younger. School meals will be separately charged.
Reducing the financial burden of child-rearing is seen as key to boosting the country's falling birthrate at a time of increased female participation in the workforce. The country's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman will bear in her lifetime -- stood at 1.43 in 2017.
The Abe administration also faces the difficult task of reducing the number of children waitlisted at day-care facilities. Around 20,000 children were unable to be placed in day-care in 2018 due to a lack of nursery schools and teachers.© KYODO
Yubaru
This is huge, BUT there are not enough facilities to take care of the children now.
Budget money for infrastructure before getting people's hopes up! What's the use of having a subsidy if there is no place to put your child into?
Yubaru
The point being that the government wants parents, well actually mother's, to stay home with their children until they reach the age of two. If current "laws" are followed by companies, the families should be receiving at least partial salary. After the child reaches two, the parents would typically return to work.
I want to know what level the government is setting as their "low-income" line!
IloveCoffee
So, it's a free education program.. but funded by sales tax? So i.e. people are paying for it, only in an indirect way via the government. If schooling is to be guaranteed to all, and paid for with people's taxes, then the best arrangement would be to pay for it with a school voucher. I.e. instead of giving the money to schools, give them to parents in the form of a voucher. That way there will be competition among schools for your money, and the parent will be charge. Giving the money to schools gives them no incentive to satisfy or even care about kids at all, since they will get paid at the end of the day whether you are satisfied with their service or not.