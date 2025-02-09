 Japan Today
Japan main opposition party leader to scrutinize Ishiba-Trump summit

TOKYO

Yoshihiko Noda, the leader of Japan's main opposition party, expressed his intention on Saturday to evaluate in parliament Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's first face-to-face summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The former prime minister who currently serves as chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said at a press conference, "I would like to examine carefully" the degree to which Ishiba and Trump "held in-depth discussions" on several issues including climate change.

Noda said in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, that Ishiba has "achieved a certain degree of success" as he reaffirmed with Trump that Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty applies to the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Ishiba, who took office in October, met with Trump in Washington on Friday, their first in-person summit since he returned to the White House in January. Diet meetings on Ishiba's visit to the United States are slated for two days from Wednesday.

