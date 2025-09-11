Japan main opposition reshuffles top team after lackluster election result

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan reshuffled its top executives on Thursday, as its head Yoshihiko Noda seeks to maintain unity after a muted showing in July's House of Councillors election.
Among the biggest changes, Jun Azumi, a veteran lawmaker who chairs the powerful House of Representatives Budget Committee, replaced Junya Ogawa as secretary general.
Noda, a former prime minister, said he tried to achieve a "balance between stability and renewal" with the lineup and said the new team is capable of seizing power from the Liberal Democratic Party-led government.
With the governing coalition now a minority in both houses of parliament, the 63-year-old Azumi's strong connections to both ruling and opposition lawmakers are expected to be an asset in policy negotiations with other parties.
Azumi said the party's approach to the ruling bloc will "draw a clear line between when we face them as rivals and when we must engage in talks."
Azumi was previously a Finance Minister under Noda, who was prime minister as leader of the CDPJ's predecessor for around a year until 2012.
Second-term lawmakers were also promoted to the executive lineup. Harumi Yoshida, 53, who ran against Noda in last year's party leadership race, became acting leader, and Satoshi Honjo, 50, was named policy chief.
In the July upper house race, the CDPJ maintained its seat numbers despite strong gains by other minor opposition groups and the ruling coalition's dismal showing.
A party probe concluded the result was "effectively a defeat," and that voters saw it as "part of the political establishment."© KYODO
sakurasuki
How about make the price of grocery items going down, and is also included price of rice.
Sh1mon M4sada
LOL how much renewal does the party need? It only split from its former self in 2016, and the new party formed in 2017. It owes its existence to Nihon Kyosan to (communists). There's only one hope (electorally), Rikken Young, but even the young wing is full of communists.
These guys are the reason Sanseito exists and thrive.
kibousha
They'll do everything except giving what the people demand
TheKimoiOjisan
Just look at them. Childish and in cheap suits. Who on earth would vote for such people?
mikeylikesit
Let’s rearrange our old people’s chairs! That’ll show the LDP who is boss!