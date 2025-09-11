 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan
Yoshihiko Noda (front row, 3rd from R), head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Secretary General Jun Azumi (front row, 4th from R) pose with party members after a general party meeting at its headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: Kyodo
politics

Japan main opposition reshuffles top team after lackluster election result

5 Comments
TOKYO

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan reshuffled its top executives on Thursday, as its head Yoshihiko Noda seeks to maintain unity after a muted showing in July's House of Councillors election.

Among the biggest changes, Jun Azumi, a veteran lawmaker who chairs the powerful House of Representatives Budget Committee, replaced Junya Ogawa as secretary general.

Noda, a former prime minister, said he tried to achieve a "balance between stability and renewal" with the lineup and said the new team is capable of seizing power from the Liberal Democratic Party-led government.

With the governing coalition now a minority in both houses of parliament, the 63-year-old Azumi's strong connections to both ruling and opposition lawmakers are expected to be an asset in policy negotiations with other parties.

Azumi said the party's approach to the ruling bloc will "draw a clear line between when we face them as rivals and when we must engage in talks."

Azumi was previously a Finance Minister under Noda, who was prime minister as leader of the CDPJ's predecessor for around a year until 2012.

Second-term lawmakers were also promoted to the executive lineup. Harumi Yoshida, 53, who ran against Noda in last year's party leadership race, became acting leader, and Satoshi Honjo, 50, was named policy chief.

In the July upper house race, the CDPJ maintained its seat numbers despite strong gains by other minor opposition groups and the ruling coalition's dismal showing.

A party probe concluded the result was "effectively a defeat," and that voters saw it as "part of the political establishment."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

How about make the price of grocery items going down, and is also included price of rice.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Noda, a former prime minister, said he tried to achieve a "balance between stability and renewal" with the lineup and said

LOL how much renewal does the party need? It only split from its former self in 2016, and the new party formed in 2017. It owes its existence to Nihon Kyosan to (communists). There's only one hope (electorally), Rikken Young, but even the young wing is full of communists.

These guys are the reason Sanseito exists and thrive.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

They'll do everything except giving what the people demand

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Just look at them. Childish and in cheap suits. Who on earth would vote for such people?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Let’s rearrange our old people’s chairs! That’ll show the LDP who is boss!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel