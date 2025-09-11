Japan main opposition reshuffles top team after lackluster election result

Yoshihiko Noda (front row, 3rd from R), head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Secretary General Jun Azumi (front row, 4th from R) pose with party members after a general party meeting at its headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan reshuffled its top executives on Thursday, as its head Yoshihiko Noda seeks to maintain unity after a muted showing in July's House of Councillors election.

Among the biggest changes, Jun Azumi, a veteran lawmaker who chairs the powerful House of Representatives Budget Committee, replaced Junya Ogawa as secretary general.

Noda, a former prime minister, said he tried to achieve a "balance between stability and renewal" with the lineup and said the new team is capable of seizing power from the Liberal Democratic Party-led government.

With the governing coalition now a minority in both houses of parliament, the 63-year-old Azumi's strong connections to both ruling and opposition lawmakers are expected to be an asset in policy negotiations with other parties.

Azumi said the party's approach to the ruling bloc will "draw a clear line between when we face them as rivals and when we must engage in talks."

Azumi was previously a Finance Minister under Noda, who was prime minister as leader of the CDPJ's predecessor for around a year until 2012.

Second-term lawmakers were also promoted to the executive lineup. Harumi Yoshida, 53, who ran against Noda in last year's party leadership race, became acting leader, and Satoshi Honjo, 50, was named policy chief.

In the July upper house race, the CDPJ maintained its seat numbers despite strong gains by other minor opposition groups and the ruling coalition's dismal showing.

A party probe concluded the result was "effectively a defeat," and that voters saw it as "part of the political establishment."

