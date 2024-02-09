Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan making 'concrete' efforts toward summit with N Korea: Kishida

TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Japan has been making "various, concrete" efforts to realize a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as Tokyo is aiming to resolve the long-standing issue of Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese nationals.

"I believe it is extremely important for me to take the initiative and build a relationship" with Kim, Kishida told a parliamentary session. "I have to refrain from going into details, but I am constantly working (on North Korea) through various channels."

Kishida has promoted high-level negotiations to realize a summit with Kim.

The Japanese government has officially identified 17 of its citizens as having been abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s and suspects Pyongyang was involved in many more disappearances.

After five abductees were brought back to Japan in 2002, Tokyo has sought the return of 12 others. Pyongyang, however, has claimed that the abduction issue has been already resolved.

Earlier this month, Kishida voiced his gratitude to Kim for a message of sympathy over a deadly earthquake that hit central Japan on New Year's Day.

It is rare for a Japanese prime minister to receive a message from a North Korean leader, as the two nations have no diplomatic relations.

