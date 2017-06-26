Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kimonos and a mask of the traditional Noh theater are displayed in Rome's Palazzo della Cancelleria, Saturday. Photo: AP
politics

Japan marks 75 years of Vatican ties

3 Comments
ROME

Japan has marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the Holy See with a performance of ancient traditional Noh theater in Rome.

At the performance Saturday in Rome at the Palazzo della Cancelleria, a Renaissance architectural masterpiece housing Vatican tribunals, visitors were shown how to wear a Noh theater mask.

Japan's ambassador to the Vatican, Yoshio Matthew Nakamura, says Noh theater absorbs cultural elements from various countries and civilizations.

Japan has been a strong admirer of Vatican artistic treasures. Decades ago, Japanese television sponsored the restoration of the Sistine Chapel ceiling, which was frescoed by Michelangelo.

Presenting his diplomatic credentials last year to Pope Francis, Nakamura gave him binoculars "to see the lives of people in the periphery," an area where Francis says the church must pay more attention.

Actually, the Holy See and Vatican City are two separate entities.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Decades ago, Japanese television sponsored the restoration of the Sistine Chapel ceiling, which was frescoed by Michelangelo.

One of the wonders of the world, the Sistine Chapel which I had the opportunity to visit several times.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When GHQ decided to. demolish Yasukuni .   in order to create Horse Racing Arena.  only Vatican protested.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

