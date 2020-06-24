Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Defense Minister Taro Kono Photo: AP file
politics

Japan may consider first-strike alternative to Aegis Ashore by October

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's National Security Council may pick a replacement for the Aegis Ashore missile-defense system by October, according to public broadcaster NHK, and the country's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has suggested one option could be a first-strike weapon.

The surprise decision last week by Defense Minister Taro Kono to suspend Aegis Ashore has reignited a discussion in government and local media about whether Japan should obtain the capability to attack enemy bases to stop North Korean ballistic missiles and counter a growing threat from China's military in East Asia.

The government is concerned about Aegis Ashore's cost, and the possibility of spent booster rockets falling into populated areas.

Before Japan picked the missile-defense system in 2018, ruling party lawmakers agreed that attacking missile bases didn't contravene the country's war-renouncing constitution because doing so would be an act of defense.

That conclusion prompted a decision to buy 1,000-kilometer range air-launched cruise missiles that could hit North Korea from the Sea of Japan. But it would be difficult to use such missiles to hit mobile launchers without satellite targeting capability, experts say.

Any first-strike policy would represent a fundamental and controversial shift in military posture that could spur concern among Japan's neighbors. The United States, Japan's key ally, has also had reservations about Tokyo gaining an independent strike capability.

Other alternatives to Aegis Ashore could include increasing the number of airborne early warning aircraft or deploying drones that could monitor missiles sites and attack if a launch were judged to be imminent.

Without an Aegis Ashore substitute, Japan would have to rely more on Aegis radar-equipped ships that patrol the Sea of Japan and Patriot missile batteries that are a last line of defense against incoming warheads.

Keeping even two Aegis ships permanently on patrol, however, requires several vessels and hundreds of sailors that Japan's stretched navy might need elsewhere.

The former foreign minister, who has a reputation as a maverick, has called for phasing out nuclear power, a stance at odds with government energy policy, and has advocated for a looser immigration policy.

Until recently Kono has been seen as something of a dark horse in the race to succeed Abe, but in a Mainichi newspaper poll after his Aegis Ashore decision, he ranked third among voters as preferred next prime minister.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog