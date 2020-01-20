Japan may delay process for picking casino host cities, media report

The Japanese government is considering delaying the process for selecting casino host cities amid a bribery scandal that has seen the arrest of a ruling-party lawmaker, the Asahi and other local media reported on Tuesday.
The government had originally planned to set by this month a basic framework to determine guidelines for selecting cities, but is now looking to postpone that process, the Asahi reported, citing government and ruling party sources.
Last month, prosecutors arrested Tsukasa Arimoto, a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker previously in charge of casino policy, on suspicion he accepted bribes from a company seeking to build a casino in Japan.
The arrest has hardened public opposition to the already unpopular plan to allow casinos in Japan.
Hamstrung by a shrinking economy, population and tax base, Japan is pushing to boost tourism through "integrated resorts" - Las Vegas-style complexes that include casinos, shopping arcades and conference centers. Some analysts say the casino market could be worth $20 billion or more annually.
The government has authorised licenses to build three integrated resorts and is expected to officially receive bids from interested localities in 2021.
Potential bidders include Tokyo, Yokohama and Osaka, Japan's three largest cities, and smaller ones including Nagasaki and Wakayama.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
4 Comments
Login to comment
smithinjapan
No doubt they are extremely angry that people got caught doing what they do every single day here, and now they have to postpone for a week or so what they wanted done yesterday. And I love how they are trying to paint this as a way to save society when it will put much of what's left of society into a huge immoral soup, with people allowed to spend all their savings. Crime will go up, as will poverty, but few politicians will line their pockets.
Disillusioned
They really need to pull their finger out of that pie in the sky and wake up from their pipe dream. Japan is not Los Vegas nor is it Macau. Los Vegas is a gambling Mecca with hundreds of casino resorts. Macau has beautiful beaches and the weather to back it up. What does Japan have? A failing economy and a desperate need for foreigner's money. The disadvantages of the shrinking economy, population and tax base are the exact reasons people will not come to a Japanese casino resort for fear of getting totally ripped off by yet another corrupted system in Japan. They haven't even decided on which cities or how many casinos and there is already one joker been arrested and half a dozen others involved in bribery scandals.
zichi
Bad idea but some off shore inhabited island turned into a casino resort limiting the access.
Yubaru
The very thing that makes me worried that even if the people say no, Abe & Company will force it on to the Okinawan people!