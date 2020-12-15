Mayor defends councilwoman's ouster over sexual assault claim

The mayor of a Japanese hot springs resort town on Monday denied sexual assault allegations by a former assemblywoman and defended her dismissal, saying he wanted to protect the town’s reputation.
Nobutada Kuroiwa, the mayor of Kusatsu, a famous hot springs resort in Gunma Prefecture, said at a news conference that Shoko Arai had to be voted out of office because she wrongfully accused him of sexual assault, endangering the town because of its heavy dependence on tourism.
Arai, the only woman in the Kusatsu town assembly, accused Kuroiwa in an online book in November 2019 of forcing her to have sex with him in his office in 2015.
A month later, the town assembly voted to expel Arai, but the decision was overturned by the Gunma prefectural government.
Arai lost her seat in a Dec. 6 town referendum by a vote of 2,542 to 208.
Kuroiwa on Monday called Arai’s allegation “100% a lie and fabrication” and said there was not even room for an argument over whether there was consensual sex. “There was absolutely nothing at all,” he said.
Kuroiwa is seeking a criminal investigation of Arai as well as defamation damages in a civil suit. He accused her of making false allegations against him to pressure him to change a decision over a hot springs policy.
The case is seen as an example of how women who raise their voices over alleged sexual assaults are often treated in Japan. It is extremely rare for victims of assault to go public.
Kuroiwa said the recall referendum was a difficult but unavoidable choice. Experts say holding a referendum designed to expel one side of a sexual assault dispute is questionable.
Arai says she stands by her allegation. She said in a statement this month that the referendum was initiated by assemblymen trying to expel her, rather than by residents. She said the town's reputation is being hurt by the referendum, not by her allegation against the mayor.
Arai declined to comment Monday in response to Kuroiwa's news conference, saying she would have to consult her lawyer. So far she has not taken any legal action against the mayor. She is expected to tell her side of the story in a separate news conference later this week.
Asiaman7
Ms. Arai might very well be a victim of sexual assault, as she claims. However, any person who accuses another of rape without a shred of evidence should probably expect some blowback. Otherwise, how are the innocent protected against false accusations?
Burning Bush
If she made it up then she shouldn't be a councilwoman in the city government.
mph-1212
Except if they are accusing Joe Biden or Nobutada Kuroiwa
TheRat
Well, 99.99% of women do not go around making up these allegations as the push back, as we see, is so horrific, plus the toll on the family of the women. Saying that, if there was a rape, and I am not clear on this, she should have gone to the police and had a DNA sample taken. But, a lot of questions remain. Where did this take place? Most offices are busy. Anyhow, this reaction from the mayor and his BOYS is making the town and Japan look like a bunch of throwbacks. It makes it difficult for women who do have serious allegations to come forward! The best hope for Japanese working women is just to leave Japan for safer and greener shores! Many are already doing that!
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
The fact that she just quietly took her dismissal without any argument says a lot. She doesn’t have any evidence