Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Nagoya mayor who bit Olympian's gold medal tests positive for COVID

5 Comments
NAGOYA

Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura, who has faced a barrage of criticism for suddenly biting an Olympic softball player's gold medal last month, on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, the local government said.

Kawamura, who had apologized for the medal-biting incident that went viral on social media, took the polymerase chain reaction test after his secretary was found to have been infected with the virus on Sunday, according to Nagoya city officials.

The 72-year-old mayor has not developed any symptoms and is resting at home, with his official duties delegated to other officials. He had received his second shot of the coronavirus vaccine in early July.

"Coronavirus is striking fury in a way never before seen, but we will all work together to ensure there is no interruption in running the city," said the mayor in a statement.

Kawamura recently made headlines over the medal-biting stunt which occurred when he was visited by Miu Goto, a member of the Japanese women's softball team at the Tokyo Olympics who hails from the central Japan city in Aichi Prefecture, on Aug 4.

When the pair posed for photos during Goto's visit to the city hall, Kawamura gestured for her to place the medal around his neck and, taking off his mask, bit it -- copying a gesture often made by medal-winning Olympians.

His action has drawn flak for "lacking respect" for the athlete and being "insensitive" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following the incident, he offered to forfeit three months' pay totaling 1.5 million yen.

The announcement of Kawamura's infection came as Aichi reported 1,876 new COVID cases on Wednesday, with its cumulative tally reaching 85,585, according to the prefectural and city governments.

Meanwhile, daily coronavirus cases in Osaka Prefecture in western Japan logged a record of 3,004 cases the same day, marking the first time they have topped 3,000.

Rising cases have prompted Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura to announce that the government will start a facility designed for patients with severe symptoms on Sept 16, earlier than its initial schedule in October.

The number of daily infections in Tokyo reached 3,168 cases Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average in the capital stood at 3,369.3 per day, down 24.6 percent from the previous week.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

The spread in Osaka does seem to be really getting worse this week.

Even yesterday had several situations happening near me.

Colleagues and family arent working, but isolating instead. Several schools in this local city have already shut since a week ago.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

after his secretary was found to have been infected with the virus

Probably he was not infected by his secretary, probably he was infected by the medal.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

the government will start a facility designed for patients with severe symptoms on Sept 16, earlier than its initial schedule in October.

Shouldn't this have been created in July, or August.... or even September 2020

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Leave him alone, he's a family man, and his bark is much worse than his bite.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

The press are really hitting a person when he is down huh. Leave the poor man alone.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

This clown teamed up with Holocaust-denying plastic surgeon Katsuya Tayasu to forge signatures on a petition to recall Aichi governor Hideaki Omura. When the scheme was exposed, blame was dumped on an underling.

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14353226

Hopefully this act of karma will mark the end of his political career. He must be a global embarrassment to Toyota, a company that carefully protects its public image.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog