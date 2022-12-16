Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

GSDF probe finds over 100 sexual harassment cases; 5 members fired

13 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces on Thursday fired five servicemen and punished four others in a sexual assault case brought by a former soldier, prompting a rare investigation across the Defense Ministry that found over 100 other complaints of harassment, officials said.

Rina Gonoi filed a sexual harassment case with the Defense Ministry last year, saying she had suffered multiple assaults by several male colleagues, causing her to give up her military career.

Of the five servicemen who were dismissed from the army, four had admitted their assaults and apologized to her in October. A fifth was found to be a mastermind of the four.

Additionally, the ministry punished four others. The then-commander of the company Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture that Gonoi belonged to was suspended for six months for not carrying out proper investigation, while another one was reprimanded for verbal sexual harassment and two others were reprimanded for overlooking the problem.

Ground Self-Defense Force chief Yoshihide Yoshida repeated his apology to Gonoi and said, “As head of this organization, I feel a strong sense of responsibility over (Gonoi's) sorrow and pain." He said he takes the problem seriously and is determined to “eradicate harassment.”

In one incident in August 2021, the senior male colleagues pressed the lower part of their bodies against her in a dorm at a training ground, forcing her to spread her legs, as more than 10 other male colleagues watched and laughed, but none tried to stop them, Gonoi said.

“I hope the four assailants, regardless of the seriousness of their punishment, sincerely take their responsibility,” Gonoi tweeted in response to the measure taken by the ministry Thursday.

The investigation into her case was dropped in May. After she quit the army and disclosed her allegations on social media, Gonoi submitted a petition signed by more than 100,000 people to the Defense Ministry in August seeking a reinvestigation of her allegations by a third party.

She also said that she had received information about dozens of other service members who had been harassed while on duty, as well as from parents who were worried about the safety of their daughters in the military.

Preliminary results of a ministry-wide harassment investigation launched in response to Gonoi's case found 1,414 complaints, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

About 84% of the complaints were about power harassment, while sexual harassment accounted for 116 cases, or 7.7% the ministry said. By organization, the army was the most harassment-prone, with 822 cases, or 58%, followed by the navy's 279 cases, or 19.7%, and air force at 203 cases, or 14.4%.

Gonoi said she went public because she wanted to help others who cannot raise their voices.

In a country where gender inequality persists, sexual harassment is often disregarded and the #MeToo movement has been slow to catch on as many still suffer silently.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

Someone really being fired for this case? So there are cases where bowing alone is not enough in Japan?

-3 ( +9 / -12 )

He said he takes the problem seriously and is determined to “eradicate harassment.”

Before or after Ms. Gonoi raised her voice to seek justice for herself and other victims? No mention of the men who sexually assaulted her receiving anything other than dismissals (not even named?).

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Very low rate by world standards.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Oviously wholly insufficient, but at least it is a good first step, as long as the SDF do not consider the matter solved and instead make effective reforms this may mean that in the future these kind of scandals will not be repeated.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Hazing is commonplace in the military, with the Russians at they extreme end. Unfortunately, being one of the comparatively few women in a very testosterone-fueled environment made her an easy target.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

schools, military, media, private companies, families are plagued with harassment and bullying. I don’t want to believe there is a bullying culture here.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

What is with the male mindset in military environment?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Very low rate by world standards.

The number of cases or the number of firings?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

It is a humble beginning, but it is a start. A small step for a person, but a giant leap for mankind. Even Vatican is starting to acknowledge their sins and faults. Human Rights, Women rights must be respected, always, by all, at all times.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

schools, military, media, private companies, families are plagued with harassment and bullying. I don’t want to believe there is a bullying culture here.

bullying is in these people genes

-8 ( +4 / -12 )

5 members fired

whoa, actual consequences being fulfilled?!?

Is this news from Japan or any other country in the world?

> GSDF probe finds over 100 sexual harassment cases

that number is definitely too low. Keep digging, boys.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

bullying is in these people genes

Unfortunately, yes.

-12 ( +0 / -12 )

Discrimination in Japan is disgustingly prevalent

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo