Environment Minister Shintaro Ito apologizes before reporters at the Environment Ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday for his officials having interrupted remarks by Minamata disease victims at a meeting with the government. Image: KYODO
Environment minister apologizes for interrupting Minamata victims' remarks

TOKYO

Japan's environment minister apologized Wednesday after his officials interrupted remarks by some victims of the Minamata mercury-poisoning disease by muting their microphones at a meeting in Kumamoto Prefecture last week.

"It is regrettable that the microphones were turned off while they were speaking. I offer an apology and express deep remorse," the minister, Shintaro Ito, told reporters, adding that he would visit Minamata in the country's southwest later in the day to meet with the victims.

During the May 1 meeting between the minister and representatives of eight Minamata sufferers' groups, a ministry official switched off the microphones of two participants after their allotted three minutes for speaking had passed.

It caused an uproar and prompted the groups to protest and demand an apology from the minister.

The disease, which is traced to mercury-tainted water dumped into the sea by a Chisso Corp chemical plant in Minamata, was formally acknowledged by local health authorities in 1956.

The illness paralyzes the central nervous system and causes birth defects. While the government's relief steps have been enforced, legal battles continue for unrecognized sufferers left out of the measures.

