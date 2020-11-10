Minister bashes Trump over refusal to accept defeat; then deletes tweet

Japan's land minister said Tuesday he posted, then deleted, a tweet criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump's refusal to accept defeat in last week's election.
"A sitting president making accusations of election fraud and insisting he will 'never give up.' Am I the only one seeing this and thinking, what kind of dictatorship is this? Where has our role model for democracy gone?" Kazuyoshi Akaba wrote.
The Japanese government has already acknowledged Joe Biden's victory based on U.S. media projections with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulating the president-elect and his running mate Kamala Harris.
Akaba, a lawmaker who belongs to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's junior coalition partner Komeito, told a press conference that he deleted the tweet because he "did not want it being misinterpreted."
Tokyo has largely refrained from commenting on Trump's refusal to concede and pursuit of vote recounts and lawsuits across several states.
The minister also said Tuesday he wrote the tweet because he looks to the United States as a "frontrunner of democracy."
"I felt saddened by the division being caused by the election, which is the basis of democracy," he said.© KYODO
22 Comments
Login to comment
Chico3
My guess is Trump will go to his Lago resort for the holidays quietly and won't come back in January. He's the guy to brags and takes credit for winning, but points fingers to other people and not himself for losing. He's already selling off his helicopter.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Posted then deleted. Big man.
fxgai
Japan doesn’t have a Presidential system anyway, why does this guy think the US democracy is the model for Japan?
Tangerine2000
In order to maintain a democracy, all allegations of fraud which are backed up with evidence must be dealt with. To try and ignore them is undemocratic.
WilliB
Oh boy, another mainstream media consumer.
Would like to see his face if the scam is reversed and Trump declared the winner.
Strangerland
Oh boy, another nut job right-wind extremist conspiracy theory consumer.
I’d love to see yours when you realize your team’s loser lost.
Just like your team to deny the results of a democratic election.
Raw Beer
It is neither up to the Japanese government nor the US media (AKA fake news) to decide who the winner is. This thing is far from over. There is just too much fraud to ignore.
smithinjapan
"did not want it being misinterpreted."
How on earth could you misinterpret that? In any case, no doubt deleting the post ensures it would never be misinterpreted.
Strangerland
Your team most definitely has made up so much fraud in your minds that you’re having troubles ignoring it no doubt.
Now back in reality we’ve all accepted the democratically elected President elect Biden. Because the American people have shown that they think trump is a loser.
Strangerland
You’re right. But giving any credence to a bunch of claims made with no evidence is insanity.
William77
I am totally chuffed by Biden’s victory.
Saying that I think mister Akaba before open his mouth and criticize Trump or the american political system which after all it’s still a democracy should take a look in his own country,with basically a mono party system that regimes and control the press and with a religious semi-sect behind it willing to bring his country past to it’s former “splendor”
Easy to point at other’s problems without acknowledging it’s own.
Tangerine2000
So wait a couple of weeks for the claims to be dismissed. Wanting to rush, skip or ignore the process isn't democratic.
Strangerland
So if I claim that there were 20 million votes for Biden secretly stolen by trump supporters everyone should wait for my baseless and evidence-less claims to be dismissed?
Yeah ok, because that’s how the real world works right? Lol.
Tangerine2000
It's up to the courts to decide whether the claims are baseless or not. I don't understand why you aren't wanting the appropriate authorities deal with these claims. If they are baseless, they will be thrown out. What's the problem?
Strangerland
It’s a waste of the courts time to hear cases based on conspiracy theories without any evidence.
Sorry, but the loser lost and he’s making up conspiracy theories because he hates losers. Literally no evidence has been provided. You can believe your conspiracist theories all you want - us intellectuals work with evidence.
Tangerine2000
It's never a waste of the court's time to deal with serious accusations. Again, if they are baseless, they can be dismissed within days, and that will add the integrity of the result.
rainyday
The fact that the courts - and given the importance of the subject matter the country and world as well - are being forced to deal with baseless claims.
Tangerine2000
The fact that this is an election where both candidates have the received more votes than any other candidate in US history, and the fact that there is only a difference of a 10-40 thousands votes in many swings states which could change the outcome of this election, is why it is not a waste of time.
Bjorn Tomention
The Sitting President is still The President, the so called president elect is in waiting and may well be waiting a long time, only to be found to be nothing more than a fraud.
Does Al Gore ring a bell ?
If the allegations of fraud and cheating are proved to be false then there is no probelm fo him and the dems, but to not want due process and the proper legal process to go through is undemocratic.
Let the Courts decide then go with their decision.
If you have nothing to fear then you have nothing to worry about.
Strangerland
When they’re baseless with nothing to support them it’s entirely a waste of time.
smithinjapan
Tangerine: "So wait a couple of weeks for the claims to be dismissed. Wanting to rush, skip or ignore the process isn't democratic."
You should watch the compilation of Trump/Fox and others in 2016, crying about delayed processes, drawn-out court cases, Dems pushing "fraud" because their candidate didn't win, etc. Quite funny.
Tangerine2000
That's not an argument. Even if they are baseless, they need to be thrown out by the appropriate authorities.
They're also not looking baseless at the moment:
https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1325924762355462151
Paul
You said it, evidence! We haven't seen any EVIDENCE! Only Trumps accusations.
Tangerine2000
But doesn't that make it hypocritical, though? They were allowed to submit their cases and have them dealt with. Why shouldn't it be the same now?
Tangerine2000
So let them present the evidence to the courts. If they can't do that within the next couple of weeks, their claims will be thrown out.
sourpuss
Trump is fired. He’s just a sore loser.
Every single president before him has bowed out gracefully and graciously.
He’s nothing but a lying, whining,
sourpuss
Loser
Paul
For example? Got any hard evidence of fraud? Or are you just shooting off your mouth?
Paul
Margin was much much smaller that time! So your example does not apply.