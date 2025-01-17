 Japan Today
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks during a press conference in Taguig City, Philippines, on Wednesday. Image: Lisa Marie David/Pool via AP
politics

Japan foreign minister keen to build trust with Trump gov't during U.S. visit

TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya announced Friday that he plans to visit Washington next week to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, expressing hope to build a relationship of trust with the close ally's incoming administration.

Iwaya told a press conference that he plans to hold talks with Sen. Marco Rubio, the nominee for U.S. secretary of state awaiting Senate confirmation, as well as other senior U.S. officials during his five-day trip starting Sunday.

"We will communicate with the next U.S. administration so that an upcoming Japan-U.S. summit will be meaningful," Iwaya said.

The trip comes as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba considers visiting the United States by mid-February for a meeting with Trump, according to Japanese government sources.

Iwaya said he will attend Monday's ceremony by invitation, becoming the first Japanese foreign minister to participate in a U.S. presidential inauguration. The event has traditionally been attended by Japan's ambassador to the United States.

The following day of the inauguration, a foreign ministerial gathering of the Quad members -- Japan, the United States, Australia and India -- is being arranged, according to a Japanese government source.

