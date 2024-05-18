 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Yoko Kamikawa Image: AP file
politics

Kamikawa queries women's worth without giving birth in election speech

TOKYO

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Saturday asked constituents how "we women can call ourselves women without giving birth," equating the importance of childbirth to electing a new governor in a speech ahead of a gubernatorial election.

Kamikawa made the remarks during a visit to her native Shizuoka Prefecture in an attempt to garner support for a candidate backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

While known for her efforts to further gender equality, the comments are expected to garner criticism for their lack of sensitivity.

Christ on the cross.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Where do they find these people?!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

While known for her efforts to further gender equality,

Seems not.

Seems she is engaged in a race to the bottom with similar LDP stars like Taro Aso who commented on her ageing looks.

Japanese politics looks to be suffering the same degradation of discourse as in other nations like the USA.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

While known for her efforts to further gender equality, the comments are expected to garner criticism for their lack of sensitivity.

Oxymoron! Emphasis on the latter half of the word!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Was she speaking philosophically?

Everything about the human brain and body are evolved to survive, reproduce and protect children until they are self-sufficient. We are not evolved to spend 1/3 of our time sitting on our butts in an office unless it is only for survival, being able to secure a reproductive mate or to give advantages to our offspring who may also continue to pass on our DNA.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Such an offensive thing to say, especially to the thousands of women who are unable. This is Aso/Mori level stuff. The women of Japan should be able to expect better of their representatives in the government.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Where do they find these people?!

If you live in Japan they are literally all around you! What is sad is that there are plenty of people who think like this here.

I know far too many women, single, who literally HATE going home to attend "family gatherings" like OBon or New Year's because invariably Mom, or Grandma, or some other member of the family, usually another woman, and also men too, will ask "When are you getting married?" "When will we see our Grandkids" and they make them feel like guano and make them feel like they aren't "serving their purpose" in the world or "not doing their job" by not having children.

It's not just the politicians, but the folks all over the country that THINK this way.

She only gets called out for talking dumb. If she would have kept her mouth shut, she'd be fine, because many if not all the people she was talking to agree with her point of view.

I have always said that many women here in Japan are a HUGE part of the problem, because they agree with the misogynistic and ultra-conservative views regarding a woman's place in society here in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The women of Japan should be able to expect better of their representatives in the government.

The "men" should as well!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

