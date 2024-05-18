Kamikawa queries women's worth without giving birth in election speech

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Saturday asked constituents how "we women can call ourselves women without giving birth," equating the importance of childbirth to electing a new governor in a speech ahead of a gubernatorial election.

Kamikawa made the remarks during a visit to her native Shizuoka Prefecture in an attempt to garner support for a candidate backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

While known for her efforts to further gender equality, the comments are expected to garner criticism for their lack of sensitivity.

