Economic revitalization minister resigns after Unification Church scrutiny

A Japanese minister resigned on Monday following allegations over his ties to the Unification Church, which is under renewed scrutiny after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Daishiro Yamagiwa, minister for economic revitalization, said he did not want the allegations to "affect the parliamentary debate", without naming the church.
Last week Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered a government probe into the group, which has been in the spotlight because the man accused of killing Abe in July was reportedly motivated by resentment against it.
The sect's Japan chapter has been accused of pressuring adherents to make hefty donations and blamed for child neglect among members.
The church, officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, has denied wrongdoing, but a parade of former members have gone public with criticism of its practices.
Members of the church are sometimes referred to as Moonies after Korean founder Sun Myung Moon, who died in 2012.
Yamagiwa has been under fire in parliament following local media reports about his alleged ties to the group -- partly because he appeared in a group photo in 2019 with Hak Ja Han, the wife of founder Moon.
The politician had confirmed it was him in the image, but said in parliament on Monday that his memory about "the photo with her... is unclear".
He has also previously said he joined an event organized by the church in 2018.
The politician said Monday he planned to stay on as a lawmaker.
"I deeply regret that my attendance at several meetings of the organization has resulted in giving credit to the said organization," he said.
"After this was pointed out to me by an outside party, I had to follow up with explanations. As a result, it caused trouble for the government."
Kishida said Monday he accepted Yamagiwa's resignation and would announce a replacement on Tuesday.
The government's approval ratings have plummeted to 38 percent, according to the latest poll by public broadcaster NHK, after revelations about the church's links with top politicians.
The investigation could lead to a dissolution order, which would see the church lose its status as a tax-exempt religious organization, though it could still continue to operate.
Only two religious groups in Japan have ever received such an order, reports said, one of which was the Aum Shinrikyo cult that carried out the 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo metro.
The other is a group that defrauded members.© 2022 AFP
The Avenger
Finally!
He should be happy. His rewards lie in the afterlife where he gets to spend eternity crouched at the feet of Rev. Moon listening to his ministrations for eternity.
dagon
Yamagiwa failed to revitalize the Japanese economy, but did vitalize the balance sheet of the Unification Church and his offshore accounts.
buua
I hope that this will have a domino effect.
obladi
Might not only be his ties to the Church that brought about his departure
Simon Foston
buua
Today 07:05 am JST
Me too but until there's a single, unified opposition party in Japan like Labour in the UK or the Republicans in the US the same old LDP crooks will keep getting elected and choosing ineffective, compromised prime ministers. Whoever the replacements are for Kishida and co they won't be any better.
Aly Rustom
This right there is the crux of the problem. The LDP musical chairs game will just continue in this 1 party dictatorship
Yubaru
Convenient memory! Typical for politicians in a bind!
Padraig Bohannan
LDP probably thinks that because this lackey has fallen on his sword for the party, everyone will move on.
They are all knee-deep in this mess.
divinda
The first sentence is misleading:
Corrected:
A Japanese minister resigned on Monday from his position as Economic Revitalization Minister but still maintains his elected position as a member of the National House of Representatives for Kanagawa.
As someone still in the House of Representatives, he will still "affect the parliamentary debate".
Cricky
If you want to be a politician, then work for the benefit of the public, can get your massive just salary don’t sell your soul to a semi quasi religious group or business groups you are there getting big money to improve my life ideally everyone’s life. What is wrong with you people?
Speed
At least something good came out of Abe's assassination.