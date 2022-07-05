Industry minister to visit Australia next week for Quad energy meeting

Japan's industry minister said Tuesday he will make a five-day trip to Australia next week to attend the first energy meeting with his counterparts from the Quad group to deepen cooperation over renewable power.

Koichi Hagiuda, economy, trade and industry minister, said he will discuss how to take advantage of new technologies related to hydrogen, ammonia, carbon capture and storage, and carbon recycling when he meets with his counterparts from Australia, India and the United States.

Hagiuda will leave for Australia on Monday. The meeting will take place after the Quad leaders agreed in May to step up cooperation in various areas to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"It will have a significant meaning and lead to the improvement of our energy security," Hagiuda said at a press conference.

He is also scheduled to attend the Sydney Energy Forum, co-hosted by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency, and plans to meet with Don Farrell, Australia's trade and tourism minister, during the trip.

Considering Japan's energy security concerns amid Russia's war in Ukraine, Hagiuda reiterated that the signing of a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin setting up a new operating company for the Sakhalin 2 oil and liquefied natural gas project will not immediately halt LNG shipments to Japan.

Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp hold 12.5 percent and 10 percent stakes in Sakhalin 2, respectively.

"Sakhalin 2 is an important project from the perspective of stable supply of electricity and gas. We will continue our efforts to secure a stable supply of LNG through public and private cooperation," Hagiuda said, adding the government is seeking information regarding the project in the Russian Far East.

Japan has coordinated with the United States and European countries in imposing sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The decree said it is aimed at protecting Russia's national interests from "unfriendly" acts by the United States and other countries that have imposed sanctions over the war.

© KYODO