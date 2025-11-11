Japan minister warned over remarks about Russian-held disputed islands

Japan's government said Monday it has given a warning to a Japanese minister overseeing issues related to Russian-occupied, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido over his remarks that could be construed as acknowledging Russian sovereignty.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that he has told Hitoshi Kikawada, minister for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, to be more cautious after Kikawada said a cape on the easternmost tip of Hokkaido, near the islands, is "the closest to a foreign nation" during his visit to the cape on Saturday.

"The islands are an integral part of Japan. The remarks can lead to misunderstanding," Kihara said.

Kikawada made the remarks to reporters after he viewed the islands via Cape Nosappu in Nemuro, Hokkaido, on Saturday. He later told the former residents of the islands that he would endeavor to be "more cautious and responsible about my statements" as a minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a parliamentary committee session that she also cautioned Kikawada by phone.

"It was a difficult statement for others to understand without knowing the overall context. I will continue to commit to the issue on Northern Territories as its responsible minister," Kikawada said.

The minister is expected to remain in his role after Kihara told reporters he hoped Kikawada "would continue to work hard."

