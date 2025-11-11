 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan minister warned over remarks about Russian-held disputed islands

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's government said Monday it has given a warning to a Japanese minister overseeing issues related to Russian-occupied, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido over his remarks that could be construed as acknowledging Russian sovereignty.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that he has told Hitoshi Kikawada, minister for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, to be more cautious after Kikawada said a cape on the easternmost tip of Hokkaido, near the islands, is "the closest to a foreign nation" during his visit to the cape on Saturday.

"The islands are an integral part of Japan. The remarks can lead to misunderstanding," Kihara said.

Kikawada made the remarks to reporters after he viewed the islands via Cape Nosappu in Nemuro, Hokkaido, on Saturday. He later told the former residents of the islands that he would endeavor to be "more cautious and responsible about my statements" as a minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a parliamentary committee session that she also cautioned Kikawada by phone.

"It was a difficult statement for others to understand without knowing the overall context. I will continue to commit to the issue on Northern Territories as its responsible minister," Kikawada said.

The minister is expected to remain in his role after Kihara told reporters he hoped Kikawada "would continue to work hard."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

ROYCE’ Cacao&Chocolate Town 

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel