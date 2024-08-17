Japan ministers Kono, Kamikawa plan to run in ruling party race

Digital Minister Taro Kono is set to announce his candidacy for next month's ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election, sources close to the matter said Saturday, while Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has also informed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of her intention to run.

Around 10 other LDP members have also expressed interest in becoming Japan's next leader following Kishida's sudden announcement that he will not seek reelection, including former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, who is expected to announce his candidacy at a press conference on Monday.

The Japanese prime minister is elected by lawmakers, and the LDP-led ruling coalition holds a majority in both chambers of parliament.

Kono, a social media-savvy and reform-minded maverick, has told LDP Vice President Taro Aso about his intention and is expected to make a formal announcement after the election schedule is decided on Tuesday, the sources said. Kono belongs to the LDP faction led by Aso.

Kono's entry into the race would mark his third attempt to become LDP leader, following his previous bid in the 2021 election. He has been gathering endorsements from party members outside his faction to build broader support, according to the sources.

Kamikawa, a former member of Kishida's faction, which was dissolved earlier this year, posted on her official X account Saturday that she had conveyed her intentions to the prime minister in the afternoon. The post was accompanied by a photo of herself calling for support over the phone.

While speaking in Tsubame, Niigata Prefecture, Kobayashi vowed to "transform the LDP into an organization where people are appointed based on ability and experience, rather than using majority power to sway personnel and financial decisions."

Former members of the disbanded Kishida faction are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss supporting Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is also interested in running.

The period of official campaigning for the LDP presidency is most likely to begin on Sept. 12, with voting to be held on Sept 27, according to party officials.

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, industry minister Ken Saito, and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi are also possible contenders.

© KYODO