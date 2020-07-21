Ministries to make separate virus budget requests for FY 2021

Japanese ministries and agencies will be permitted to make independent budgetary requests to fund measures in fiscal 2021 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, without facing any specific cap, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

But for spending not linked to the coronavirus, funding requests should total "basically the same amount" as what was sought in the current fiscal year's initial budget through March 2021, the ministry said.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told a press conference that the ministry is prepared to accept requests for "urgent and pressing" expenditure.

To lessen the workload of government officials amid a busy time during the pandemic, the deadline for the upcoming budgetary requests, which are to be submitted to the ministry for review, has been extended to Sept 30 from the usual end of August date.

"It's extremely hard to predict how much we need for the next fiscal year's budget to deal with the pandemic," Aso said. "Through discussions with other ministries, we'll compile a budget that will fit the era of the new normal."

The ministry is trying to draft the fiscal 2021 budget more flexibly by simplifying its customary procedures to better cope with challenges that have arisen since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Cabinet approves the government's budget compilation guidelines for the following fiscal year after discussion at a key economic and fiscal policy panel. Instead of such a procedure, Aso verbally reported the guidelines at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, according to the ministry.

The special treatment of prospective virus-related spending could balloon the next fiscal year's general budget account as well as the country's huge outstanding debt load.

Japan's fiscal health is the worst among major economies, with public debt topping 1,100 trillion yen ($10.2 trillion).

This fiscal year's budget was a record 102.66 trillion yen, and it is almost certain that general account budget requests for fiscal 2021 will total more than 100 trillion yen for the seventh consecutive year.

Concerns for the country's further fiscal deterioration have been intensified by the pandemic, with the Diet already passing two supplementary budgets for the current fiscal year totaling about 57 trillion yen to finance stimulus packages, entailing the issuance of nearly 46 trillion yen in deficit-covering bonds.

To cushion the economic fallout from the virus, the packages included 100,000 yen cash handouts to 126 million residents in Japan, including residents from overseas.

© KYODO