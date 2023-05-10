Ukrainian finance minister to join G7 session online

The Group of Seven finance ministers will invite their counterpart from Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, to participate in a session on the global economy, Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday.

The biggest challenge regarding sanctions against Russia is circumvention, Kanda told reporters, adding that the G7 will keep up sanctions against Moscow.

"Given that Ukraine remains at war against Russia, Minister Marchenko will participate in the meeting likely online," Kanda said.

