Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo
Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
politics

Ukrainian finance minister to join G7 session online

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Group of Seven finance ministers will invite their counterpart from Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, to participate in a session on the global economy, Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday.

The biggest challenge regarding sanctions against Russia is circumvention, Kanda told reporters, adding that the G7 will keep up sanctions against Moscow.

"Given that Ukraine remains at war against Russia, Minister Marchenko will participate in the meeting likely online," Kanda said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo