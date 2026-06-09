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Japan, Mongolia agree to advance strategic partnership

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TOKYO

Japan agreed with Mongolia on Tuesday to further strengthen its "special strategic partnership" to promote peace and prosperity in the region.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi thanked his visiting counterpart, Batmunkh Battsetseg, in Tokyo for Mongolia's understanding and cooperation on the long-standing issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

At the outset of the meeting, Motegi said Japan hopes to work closely with Mongolia, a strategically important landlocked nation between China and Russia

He also expressed Japan's willingness to assist in the expansion of Chinggis Khaan International Airport, seen as key to improving connectivity.

Battsetseg thanked Japan for its support, and the two ministers agreed to hold a vice minister-level strategic dialogue at an early date.

© KYODO

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