Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this photo released by Japan's Fisheries Agency, a Japanese patrol vessel sprays water at a North Korean fishing boat, right, before they collide off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa prefecture, on Monday. Photo: Fisheries Agency via AP
politics

Japan considering release of video showing N Korean fishing boat collision

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is weighing the release of video footage showing a collision earlier this week between a North Korean fishing vessel and a Japanese patrol ship, the top government spokesman said Friday.

"We are considering when and how to release (the video)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference, referring to the collision Monday in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"The video captured the scene when the collision occurred," Suga said without giving further details.

The government had been reluctant to release the video while the Japan Coast Guard was investigating the incident. But a government official said Friday, releasing it "will no longer affect the investigation."

The collision occurred at around 9:07 a.m. Monday around 350 kilometers northwest of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, near the fertile squid and fishing waters of the Yamatotai area of the Sea of Japan.

Suspecting that the North Korean vessel had been illegally fishing in the EEZ, the 1,300-ton Japanese patrol ship Okuni warned it to leave by speaker and directed water cannon at it.

The fishing vessel then collided with the patrol ship, operated by the Japanese Fisheries Agency, and sank about 20 minutes later. All of the crew, numbering as many as 60, survived and left the area on a different North Korean vessel that was nearby.

Japanese authorities did not detain the crew as they could not obtain evidence of illegal fishing, according to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has vowed "resolute" action to rein in illicit activities by foreign vessels.

Some ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers have criticized the handling of the incident as lukewarm and called for the release of the video.

Alarmed by a recent rise in illegal fishing by North Korean and Chinese vessels, local fishermen have been urging Japanese authorities to increase patrols.

The Fisheries Agency has already released some photos, including one that captured water cannon being targeted at the North Korean fishing vessel.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sports Day

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kuroyu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Horror Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Do Japanese People Think About Japan’s Return to Commercial Whaling?

GaijinPot Blog