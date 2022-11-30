Japan considers buying up to 500 U.S. Tomahawk missiles until FY2027

Japan is considering buying up to about 500 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States until around fiscal year April 2027, as Tokyo aims to obtain an enemy base strike capability, a government source said Wednesday.
The government is considering the purchase to swiftly enhance its deterrent capability until it can begin operating homemade "standoff missiles," capable of launching outside the threat range of enemies, the source said.
The purchase is being envisaged as the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to declare the acquisition of a "counterstrike capability" in its National Security Strategy, the nation's key long term security policy guidelines set to be updated by year-end.
The number of missiles to be purchased may change as the Defense Ministry is examining how many Tomahawks will be needed to deal with increasing security challenges from North Korea and China, the source said.
Known for their accuracy, the U.S.-made cruise missiles have a range of about 1,600 kilometers and can travel at relatively low altitudes that make them hard to detect by radar.
Although Washington has strictly limited its end users for reasons that include protecting defense secrets, the Japanese and U.S. governments have already started talks on details of a purchase deal, according to the source.
The cruise missiles are likely to be mounted on Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers, but plans have also emerged for fitting them on MSDF submarines.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Wednesday that the government "has yet to decide on anything concrete about the so-called counterstrike capability, which is still under consideration."
Matsuno said, however, that Tokyo has explained to Washington that Japan will "fundamentally strengthen" its defense capabilities.
Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed that Japan obtain the capability, which would enable the country to take out enemy missiles before they are launched from foreign territory and target command centers.
But the idea remains controversial in Japan, where successive governments have maintained an exclusively defense-oriented policy under the country's war-renouncing Constitution.
The government is also likely to set forth in the revised security policy document plans to almost double the nation's annual defense budget to 2 percent of gross domestic product, a level also called for among members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.© KYODO
Hiro
Is this kind of moves that is the reason why there cannot be any peace in our region and why the US love creating tension and conflicts for us. Hoping we buy their overpriced crap. I have no issue if the jsdf want to develop their own defense system, but relying and buying from a outside source is never the solution.
Zoroto
Somebody needs to pay the US defense contractors. Why not the Japanese taxpayer?
Samit Basu
Unfortunately, this US weapons import comes at the expense of Japanese made weapons.
The JGSDF is cutting back its tank and artillery fleet from 900 to just 300 units each to pay for missile imports.
https://www.sankei.com/article/20221126-PIZGARQN7JIULK6XG7ATIXUV7Q/
Samit Basu
@Hiro
Japan is a post-industrial society like UK where manufacturing is winding down, replaced by finance and foreign tourism as two main pillars of economy.
Half of Japan's defense contractors already quit business and more are to quit in the following years. Developing and building advanced weapons is beyond the means of Japan nowadays.