Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan mulls economic package of around ¥17 tril

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government is making arrangements for an upcoming economic package to be worth around 17 trillion yen, including tax cuts for households hit by rising prices and other steps to support the economy, sources familiar with the plan said Wednesday.

The size of the package, to be formalized Thursday, may increase further as consultations with the ruling coalition are under way, the sources said. A supplementary budget will be crafted for the current fiscal year to next March to fund most of the planned spending.

The package will likely be smaller than the around 35.6 trillion yen allocated for a series of steps taken last fall to fight COVID-19 and inflation. But spending will still be larger than pre-pandemic levels, which could worsen the country's fiscal health further.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeks to return part of an increase in tax revenue to households amid persisting inflation. Under the current plan, the government will use around 3.5 trillion yen to implement a tax cut of 40,000 yen per person.

Over 1 trillion yen will be used to give 70,000 yen each to low-income households exempt from paying income and resident taxes.

Other measures include subsidies to lower gasoline prices and utility bills for households alongside reskilling workers as part of the government's push for more investment in human resources.

Rising prices of everyday goods have been dealing a blow to households at a time when real wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. Kishida has stressed the need for sustained pay hikes while giving people immediate support to ride out the cost-of-living crisis.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Finding & Ending Relationships”

Savvy Tokyo

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Okage Yokocho

GaijinPot Travel