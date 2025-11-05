Japan mulls expanding scope of 'defense-related' costs amid U.S. pressure

Japan is considering increasing overall defense spending by broadening the scope of what counts as "related" expenditures to include space projects and infrastructure initiatives undertaken by government agencies other than the Defense Ministry, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The move is aimed at demonstrating Tokyo's determination to boost defense outlays amid China's military assertiveness and other security challenges, with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration hoping its Asian ally will shoulder more of the regional security burden.

Ahead of her first in-person summit with Trump late last month, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed to bring forward the country's target of raising defense spending and related initiatives to 2 percent of gross domestic product from fiscal 2027 to fiscal 2025.

Takaichi said after her talks with Trump on Oct 28 in Tokyo that there were no "exchanges with numbers in mind." But months earlier, the Trump administration had reportedly pressed Japan behind the scenes to raise its defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP.

According to the sources, the government is considering allocating more of its budget to efforts that will enhance defense readiness, including space and aviation projects, as well as infrastructure protection, and counting them toward the overall defense budget total.

In the initial budget for the current fiscal year that started in April, defense spending was set at approximately 8.5 trillion yen ($55 billion) and related expenses at about 1.5 trillion yen.

The related expenses cover four areas -- research and development, public infrastructure, cybersecurity and international cooperation -- as well as the Japan Coast Guard's budget.

Infrastructure projects currently counted as defense-related mainly involve civilian airports and ports expected to be used by the Self-Defense Forces and the coast guard in the event of a contingency.

The government is weighing whether to include programs to protect energy facilities, as well as transportation and communications networks, the sources said. Ideas have also emerged to add expenses for shipbuilding, disaster prevention and police activities aimed at protecting sensitive information, such as advanced technology.

Takaichi, who took office on Oct 21 and is known as a security hawk, has pledged to update Japan's key national security policy documents by the end of 2026.

Under documents adopted in 2022 that marked a major shift in defense policy for a country with a pacifist Constitution, Japan set a goal of increasing defense and defense-related spending to 2 percent of GDP by fiscal 2027. The annual defense budget had long been capped at around 1 percent of GDP.

The current defense buildup plan allocates 43 trillion yen in spending over five years through March 2028.

The Japanese government has floated the idea of expanding items designated as defense-related, believing that revising the documents should be accompanied by additional budgetary measures.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said he conveyed Japan's resolve to continue increasing its defense spending when he met with his U.S. counterpart, Pete Hegseth, on Oct 29 in Tokyo.

