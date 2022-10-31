Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan considers extending high-speed missile range to defend Senkakus

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan is considering extending the range of a new high-speed missile, still in the developmental stage, beyond 1,000 kilometers to better defend its remote islands including the Japanese-administered Senkakus, government sources said Sunday.

The envisioned upgrade of the land-based, long-range missile will put China's coastal areas and North Korea within its range, at a time when Japan is ramping up its deterrence amid North Korean nuclear and missile threats and China's military assertiveness, the sources said.

The Senkakus have long been a source of friction for Tokyo and Beijing, which claims the group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea.

North Korea has been launching ballistic missiles at an unprecedented pace since the start of this year including one that flew over Japan.

The missile Japan is hoping to develop contains a number of features that will make it difficult to intercept.

After it is fired from a mobile launcher, the warhead separates at high altitude and travels on an irregular trajectory before gliding at supersonic speed toward its target.

Research on the missile began in fiscal 2018, and current prototypes have a range of several hundred kilometers. These are expected to be mass produced from next fiscal year and deployed in fiscal 2026. The improved version will extend the range beyond 1,000 km.

The move comes as Japan is trying to develop its own standoff missiles -- capable of attacking enemy vessels from outside their firing range -- that can be launched not just from land but also from ships and aircraft.

As such, it is planning to extend the range of the Ground Self-Defense Force's Type-12 surface-to-ship guided missiles.

In addition, Japan is considering buying U.S.-developed Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 2,500 km and can travel relatively low to the ground, to bolster its deterrence capacity, according to government officials.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

5 minute is the earliest a nuke can hit Japan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Harvest Horrors: 5 Japanese Ghosts to Fear in Fall

GaijinPot Blog

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Nakasendo Trail (Magome-Tsumago)

GaijinPot Travel