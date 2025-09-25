Japan mulls joining European coalition for Ukraine's drone warfare

Japan is considering joining a group of European countries providing support for Ukraine's drone warfare against Russia, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday.

His remarks came after Latvia, which leads the coalition that includes Britain and Germany, asked Japan to join the group. It provides drones and financial assistance to Ukraine.

"We'd like to consider whether to join it, based on our policy of providing as much support as possible to Ukraine," Nakatani said, adding that Japan's assistance will likely be limited to the areas of surveillance and reconnaissance.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been using drones of various types extensively for reconnaissance and attack missions.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braze agreed earlier this month to cooperate to achieve peace in Ukraine and tackle challenges over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

© KYODO