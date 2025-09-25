 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukrainian soldiers prepare to launch a Poseidon H10 Middle-range drone in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Wednesday. Image: AP/Yevhen Titov
politics

Japan mulls joining European coalition for Ukraine's drone warfare

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is considering joining a group of European countries providing support for Ukraine's drone warfare against Russia, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday.

His remarks came after Latvia, which leads the coalition that includes Britain and Germany, asked Japan to join the group. It provides drones and financial assistance to Ukraine.

"We'd like to consider whether to join it, based on our policy of providing as much support as possible to Ukraine," Nakatani said, adding that Japan's assistance will likely be limited to the areas of surveillance and reconnaissance.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been using drones of various types extensively for reconnaissance and attack missions.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braze agreed earlier this month to cooperate to achieve peace in Ukraine and tackle challenges over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Self-Storage Luggage Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Cozy Book Cafes To Check Out in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otome Games: Could A Virtual Boyfriend Make You Rethink Your Love Life in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo