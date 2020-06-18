Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Gov't drops bill for now to raise retirement age of prosecutors

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government will consider resubmitting legislation to raise the retirement age for prosecutors and other civil servants, its top spokesman said on Wednesday, after public backlash prompted the withdrawal of draft legislation.

During the parliamentary session that ended on Wednesday, the government abandoned its push to enact legislation that would raise prosecutors' retirement age to 65 from 63, and let the cabinet defer retirement of senior prosecutors for a further three years.

Critics and others argued it would threaten judicial independence.

The government would aim to resubmit legislation as early as during the next parliamentary session - the start of which has yet to be decided - but it would consider not having it apply to prosecutors, the Nikkei business daily said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government would want civil servants with abundant knowledge and experience to keep working "to address properly administrative issues that have become complex and advanced."

"The government will consider resubmitting a bill taking into consideration various views," he told a news conference.

Tokyo's former top prosecutor Hiromu Kurokawa, seen as close to Abe, was at the centre of a furore over the government's efforts to raise the retirement age for prosecutors after he was allowed to stay in his post beyond the retirement age of 63.

He resigned in May for gambling during Japan's coronavirus lockdown, when citizens observed social-distancing guidelines and avoided unnecessary outings to prevent the spread of the virus.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: The ‘Other’ Checklist

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Aesthetically Pleasing House Décor Items Under ¥1,000

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Foods to Try in Japan (That Aren’t Sushi or Ramen)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog