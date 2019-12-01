Japan considers withholding tax system on casino winnings by foreigners

The government is considering a plan to withhold taxes on winnings by nonresident foreigners at casino resorts to be introduced under Japan's newly-liberalized gambling laws, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
The government is studying such a tax system as once foreigners leave the country, tax investigations will prove difficult, the sources said. Countries like the United States and South Korea already employ a withholding tax system for winnings at their casinos.
In the system, the government is also considering making it compulsory for casino operators to keep records of chip purchases and win-loss results.
Under the system, winnings at casinos will be taxed in a similar fashion to horse racing. A tax will be levied on the difference between the value of the chips purchased and the amount of those converted back into cash.
The requirement to keep records of purchases and win-loss results is designed to prevent players from pretending that chips they won were ones they purchased, or from leaving some chips with a friend inside the premises to reduce their winnings amount.
The proposals will be included in the outline of fiscal 2020 tax reforms to be finalized by the ruling parties by the end of the month and are expected to be implemented under tax system reforms after April 2021.
"If we do not decide on a certain framework in advance, it will affect the investment decisions of operators," a Japanese government official said.
Japan plans to choose up to three locations at which to construct so-called integrated resorts -- casino resorts that incorporate a large hotel, conference rooms and gambling areas. The complexes are expected to start operating in the mid-2020s.
So far, Yokohama, the city of Osaka and Osaka Prefecture, Wakayama Prefecture and Nagasaki Prefecture have declared their intention to bid. Hokkaido pulled out of the race last Friday citing local concerns about the project's environmental impact, with many citizens also expressing unease over gambling addiction and other potential issues.© KYODO
Bugle Boy of Company B
If the government is going to take withholding tax, any money I lose at the casino should be considered a tax loss and allowed to be written off as a deduction.
rgcivilian1
I see all kinds of laundering operations starting up.
oldman_13
Good.
Disillusioned
So, they intend to set up these casinos with limited visits and ridiculous entrance fees for native Japanese and now they want to tax the heck out of foreign visitors' winnings. Obviously, this is not about setting up casino resorts for international visitors. It's only about raising revenue through more taxes. Nobody is going to go to these casinos.
InspectorGadget
Following on from this, all Japanese nationals should have to register their MyNumber information with he Casinos for taxation purposes. Then any winnings get taxed like any other income.
SaikoPhysco
I guess the pop-up Yakuza casinos must already be paying Politicians pretty well, if they were not then Japan wouldn't be fighting to vigorously to keep them from actually opening.
zichi
Make the restrictions so difficult that few people will use them.
garymalmgren
Nobody is going to go to these casinos.
You wanna lay a bet on that?
gary
wanderlust
Guess the same 'oyajis' who made the confusing partial consumption tax rise from 8% - 10% are working on this; only they could contemplate and complicate such a proposal.