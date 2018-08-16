Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mainstream historians say up to 200,000 women were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II Photo: AFP/File
politics

Japan must do more for WWII 'comfort women': U.N. experts

5 Comments
By Sam Yeh
GENEVA

Japan should do more for victims of wartime sexual slavery, U.N. rights experts said at a hearing on Friday, insisting Tokyo had yet to provide full redress and reparations.

Mainstream historians say up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea but also other parts of Asia including China and the Philippines, were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II.

During a two-day review of Japan's record before the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which ended on Friday, committee members criticised the nation for not focusing enough on the victims.

"I think it is a wound that has been festering for far too long," Gay McDougall, one of 18 committee members, told the assembly.

The head of the Japanese delegation meanwhile insisted his country had atoned enough, after offering numerous apologies and compensation.

"The government of Japan recognises that the comfort women issue was an afront to the honour and dignity of a large number of women," Ambassador Junichi Ihara told the committee.

While strongly disputing the use of the term "sex slaves", he stressed that Tokyo had issued "its most serious apologies and remorse" to the women, including through "letters from successive prime ministers".

He also said Tokyo had "extended its maximum assistance" to a fund set up to offer medical and other support as well as "atonement money" to the former comfort women "to offer (them) realistic relief."

And he pointed to an agreement reached between Japan and South Korea in December 2015, stressing that "both countries confirmed that the comfort women issue was resolved, finally and irreversibly."

Under that accord, Japan offered an apology and a one billion yen ($8.6 million) payment to surviving Korean comfort women.

But critics have said the deal did not go far enough in holding Japan responsible for wartime abuses.

"I don't think that agreements between governments … are able or adequate to extinguish the claims of individuals with regards to human rights abuses," McDougall said.

She urged Japan not to "debate the facts" of what happened, and decried a "sort of blockage ... in doing what I think is probably very simple, which is offering apology and reparations that the victims feel is adequate and that meets their needs of dignity."

Committee member Marc Bossuyt meanwhile lamented Japan's "failure to provide a fully victim-centred approach."

He called on the country to "provide an official, unequivocal recognition of responsibility by Japan for serious human rights violations committed by its military against women and girls before and during World War II."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

Well if the UN is going to play this silly game, Japan should cease all monetary contributions. It hasn't hurt the US any so why not.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Butt out, UN, unless you’re willing to call out all who have or are doing it, including S. Korea and Middle Eastern countries.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

UN is a joke. Where are the Japanese women on the list ? Should they be compensated too ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I was on SK's side until 2015. Them the Japanese government made a full-on commitment to resolve the issue by coming to an agreement with SK that consisted of compensation and an official apology. Now that SK is rejecting that, it's their problem. If they feel that the 2015 agreement wasn't enough, then they need to be explicit as to what would be, since their government already made the agreement and Japan made the apology.

I feel sorry for the actual sex slaves, but not for the South Koreans who are still complaining about this.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And here we go, yet again.

Grow up people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel