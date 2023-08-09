Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Supplied photo shows Masataka Okano. (Kyodo) Photo: Kyodo
politics

Japan names Okano as Foreign Ministry top bureaucrat, succeeding Mori

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday named Masataka Okano, a deputy head of the National Security Secretariat, as its new top bureaucrat.

The appointment of Okano, 59, as vice foreign minister was among a set of key personnel changes at the ministry endorsed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet the same day, effective on Thursday.

Okano, who also serves as assistant chief Cabinet secretary in charge of foreign policy, succeeds Takeo Mori, 62, who is retiring after holding the post since June 2021.

A University of Tokyo graduate, Okano entered the ministry in 1987, and served as director general of the ministry's International Legal Affairs Bureau and director general of its Foreign Policy Bureau before taking up the current positions in September 2022.

Among the other appointments, Takehiro Funakoshi, 58, director general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, was tapped as senior deputy minister for foreign affairs in charge of political affairs, succeeding Shigeo Yamada, 59.

The government is considering naming Yamada as Japan's next ambassador to the United States to replace Koji Tomita, according to government sources.

Hiroyuki Namazu, 57, director general of the Economic Affairs Bureau, replaces Funakoshi, while Yutaka Arima, 55, director general of the Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, was appointed as director general of the North American Affairs Bureau, replacing Yasuhiro Kobe, 55.

Kobe succeeds Keiichi Ichikawa, 57, as the head of the Foreign Policy Bureau, and Ichikawa takes over Okano's posts.

The reshuffling of senior Foreign Ministry officials came after Kishida's government hosted a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel