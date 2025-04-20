 Japan Today
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, listens to Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof delivering an opening address at the start of their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Monday. Image: Franck Robichon/Pool via AP
politics

Japan, Netherlands leaders agree to deepen security, economic ties

TOKYO

The leaders of Japan and the Netherlands agreed Monday that the two nations will further security and economic cooperation based on a new action plan, underscoring the importance of longstanding bilateral ties amid unprecedented global challenges.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force should never be allowed "anywhere in the world," stressing that the security of the Indo-Pacific region and that of Europe are inseparable.

The summit in Tokyo came during Schoof's trip to Japan to visit the World Exposition in the western part of the country. This year marks the 425th anniversary of bilateral exchanges.

"Japan and the Netherlands are strategic partners that share values and principles," Ishiba told Schoof during their meeting at the prime minister's office, expressing hope to deepen cooperation in security, trade, economic security and culture.

During the meeting, Ishiba was quoted by the Japanese government as saying he "highly values" the Netherlands' engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, citing the deployment of its navy frigate HNLMS Tromp to Japan last June.

The two leaders also agreed to work toward a just and lasting peace in war-torn Ukraine. They also expressed their "serious concern" over deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, given that North Korean troops have joined the war.

The Netherlands is part of NATO, a military alliance that has been seeking to strengthen ties with Japan and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region, where China's growing assertiveness has raised concerns.

"As trading nations, free passage (at sea) is crucial for both our countries. In this case, security and protecting economic interest go hand in hand," Schoof said during a joint press appearance with Ishiba as he underscored the robustness of the longstanding bilateral relationship.

