Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan rejects China's proposal for easing tensions over isle sovereignty

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will not accept China's proposal to ease bilateral tensions over the sovereignty of the Senkaku Islands, the government's top spokesman said Thursday, dismissing it as part of an attempt to advance Beijing's claims to Tokyo's territory.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had suggested fishing boats from both countries be kept away from the uninhabited islets in the East China Sea and only government ships be allowed to sail near the islands to "make sure suspicious boats don't enter sensitive waters."

The dispute over the Senkakus, which are administered by Japan and claimed by China and Taiwan, should not hamper cooperation between the world's second- and third-largest economies, Wang had said after meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday in Tokyo.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference on Thursday that the proposal is "unacceptable," adding the islands are "without doubt Japan's inherent territory from a historical viewpoint and under international law."

"There is no problem with Japanese fishing boats operating in accordance with our laws," Kato said, reiterating Tokyo's stance that there is no dispute regarding the ownership of the islands.

Beijing has been ramping up efforts to assert control over the islands, which it calls Diaoyu, sending coast guard ships to surrounding waters on a nearly daily basis despite Tokyo's protests.

Suga, in the meeting with Wang, had called on China to take "positive action" to ease tensions while welcoming the resumption of business travel between their countries and affirming cooperation on next summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo