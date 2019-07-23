Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan not considering sending SDF for U.S.-proposed maritime coalition: Suga

TOKYO

Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday that there was no change in the country's stance that it was not considering sending its Self-Defense Forces for a U.S.-proposed maritime coalition in the Middle East.

Asked if there was a change in the position previously stated by Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said it was "as Minister Iwaya said."

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Monday met Foreign Minister Taro Kono, Iwaya and national security adviser Shotaro Yachi.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that before making a decision on joining the United States, Japan wants to fulfill what it sees as a unique role it has to play in reducing tension.

