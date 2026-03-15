Japan not yet planning Hormuz escort mission, PM Takaichi says

Japan has no plan to dispatch naval vessels to escort vessels in the Middle East, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump called on allies to protect tankers traversing through the Strait of Hormuz.
"We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework," Takaichi told parliament.
Trump's call in a social media post for U.S. allies, including Japan, to help protect oil and gas shipments through the strategic waterway puts Tokyo in a difficult position because while it relies heavily on Middle East energy its war-renouncing constitution limits the scope of overseas military operations it can conduct.
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has conducted anti-piracy operations in waters near the Middle East, but those missions were policing operations rather than combat missions against state actors. Japan can deploy its military overseas to respond to what it determines to be an existential threat to the nation, but that would be politically difficult and a high legal threshold for Takaichi's government to justify.
Takaichi will travel to Washington this week for talks with Trump that she said will cover the conflict with Iran.
"I would like to engage in solid discussions based on Japan’s views and position regarding the need for early de-escalation," she told lawmakers.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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Ebisugaoka
Wow, so every country called upon by Trump to assist the US so far have rejected him.
How about that? Turns out calling all your allies cowards and placing tariffs on them results in them not being interested in helping. Who would’ve thought.
Sid
The US started this mess, so let them sort it out.
happyhere
But we were told by Trump that the US navy was biggest, strongest BEST BY FAR navy the world HAS EVER SEEN. They need help already?
ThePunisher
The American military are exceptionally good at bombing schools and civilian areas. They don't need allied help for that.
They do need help, however, from the very allies that scumbag Trump berates when it comes to vital military tasks, like escorting oil tankers.
Do your own dirty work, America. We aren't helping your filthy warmongering.
sakurasuki
King ask for ships, however Japan and Australia show no interest so far. Well done Japan.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/16/strait-of-hormuz-australia-japan-no-ships
Xander
I wouldn’t frame it as a rejection, per se.
Kyodo reports: Asked by an opposition lawmaker whether Japan would deploy Self-Defense Forces vessels, Takaichi said it is hard to answer a hypothetical question since the United States has yet to make such a request, but her government is mulling "necessary responses."
At the session, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the government has no plan "as of now" to send the SDF to the Middle East, on which Japan depends for over 90 percent of its crude oil and 11 percent of its liquefied natural gas.
quercetum
Imagine nothing through diplomatic channels but a social media post: send your frigates please.