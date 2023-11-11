Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan OKs ¥13.2 tril extra budget for FY2023 to fight inflation

TOKYO

The cabinet approved Friday an extra budget plan of 13.20 trillion yen for fiscal 2023 ending March to fund a new economic package designed to mitigate the burden of rising prices on households and navigate the economy through the cost-of-living crisis.

Of the total, 8.88 trillion yen will be secured by issuing new government bonds, adding to a pile of state debt already amounting to more than twice the size of the economy. The government aims to have the budget plan approved by parliament before the end of November.

The supplementary budget brings total spending for fiscal 2023 to a massive 127.58 trillion yen, with roughly a third, or 44.5 trillion yen, funded by government bonds.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is prioritizing tackling the recent bout of inflation, largely caused by the higher costs of importing energy and raw materials, as rising prices of everyday goods have sent his approval ratings to fresh lows at a time when real wages are falling.

The government will give low-income households who are exempt from paying tax 70,000 yen by the end of the year, which will cost around 1.06 trillion yen.

Another key feature of the package, an income and resident tax cut of 40,000 yen per person, will require around 3.5 trillion yen but will be implemented in June, meaning that it will affect the next fiscal year's budget.

The economic package approved in early November by the cabinet has five pillars. Some 2.74 trillion yen will be spent on inflation relief steps, such as an extension until next spring of existing subsidies to lower gasoline and other fuel costs.

The government will spend 1.33 trillion yen to support small and midsize companies implementing pay hikes, and 3.44 trillion yen to foster growth in strategic sectors through investments, such as in artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Funds will be also allocated for the other two pillars of tackling the challenges posed by the nation's declining birth rate and taking steps to ensure the safety and security of the Japanese people.

Of the total, 8.88 trillion yen will be secured by issuing new government bonds, adding to a pile of state debt already amounting to more than twice the size of the economy.

When did “fighting inflation” by flooding the market with more money become a good idea?

When did “fighting inflation” by flooding the market with more money become a good idea?

Japan just have bizarre idea to fight fire with gasoline.

Government spending like this tends to raise inflation, while fighting inflation normally involves cutting back on fiscal spending. Econ 101, folks.

This package is political, not economic.

