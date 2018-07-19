Gov't OKs 1st anti-smoking law, but seen as lax and partial

Japan on Wednesday approved its first national legislation banning smoking inside of public facilities, but the watered-down measure excludes many restaurants and bars and is seen as toothless.
The legislation aims to lower secondhand smoking risks ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid international calls for a smoke-free Games. But ruling party lawmakers with strong ties to the tobacco and restaurant industries opted for a weakened version.
The upper house approved and enacted the bill into law Wednesday after it was approved earlier by the lower house.
Last month, Tokyo separately enacted a stricter ordinance banning smoking at all eateries that have employees, to protect them from secondhand smoke. The ordinance will cover about 84 percent of Tokyo restaurants and bars.
But the law still allows many exceptions and the Tokyo Games may not be fully smoke-free.
Japan often has been called a smokers' paradise. Until now it has had no binding law controlling secondhand smoke and ranked among the least protected countries by the World Health Organization. That has brought pressure from international Olympic officials.
The new national law bans indoor smoking at schools, hospitals and government offices. Smoking will be allowed at existing small eateries, including those with less than 100 square meters of customer space, which includes more than half of Japanese establishments. Larger and new eateries must limit smoking to designated rooms.
Violators can face fines of up to 300,000 yen for smokers and up to 500,000 yen for facility managers.
It will be implemented in phases through April 2020.
The law allowing smoking at more than half of Japan's restaurants as exceptions is inadequate, said Hiroyasu Muramatsu, a doctor serving on Tokyo's anti-smoking committee. "The law is too lenient compared to international standards," he told Japan's NHK public television. "We need a full smoking ban."
The health ministry's initial draft bill called for stricter measures but faced opposition from lawmakers sympathetic to the restaurant industry. The government also was viewed as opposed to harsher measures because the former monopoly Japan Tobacco is still partly state-owned.
In Japan, almost a fifth of adults still smoke. The rate for men in their 30s to 50s is nearly twice as high, according to a government survey last year.
Most office workers now light up only in smoking rooms or outdoors, and cities are gradually imposing limits on outdoor smoking in public areas. But most restaurants and bars in Japan allow smoking, making them the most common public source of secondhand smoke.
"Secondhand smoking has been largely considered an issue of the manners, but it's not," Kazuo Hasegawa, a 47-year-old nonsmoker who has developed lung cancer, told NHK. "It's about health hazards. It harms people. And I don't want younger generations to have to suffer like me."
In Japan, about 15,000 people, mainly women and children, die annually due to secondhand smoke, according to government and WHO estimates.
Yubaru
Double face palm!
Garthgoyle
Look at us. We're trying "hard" to look good like a 21st century nation before the Olympics (but really not).
TumbleDry
Nobody forces you to go in a bar/restaurant where smoking is allowed.
With already a shortage of staff, it is not like people were working at gun point where smoking is allowed.
Ban smoking in the streets, not in private venues.
This anti-smoking craze is ridiculous...
Do the hustle
Why does it take two years to implement? Just flipping do it! Gladly, governor Koike has set her own rules in Tokyo, which are much more strict although, any penalties for breaching her laws have to be set by the federal government.
This has to be the weakest pro-smoking argument I’ve ever heard! The majority of staff in small pubs and restaurants are teenagers who have very few choices for getting work.
I cannot count the amount of times I’ve seen little kids in smoky izakayas and sitting on mum’s or dad’s lap while they chug down a ciggy. It’s child abuse and absolutely disgraceful! Then, there’s the parents smoking away in the car with their kids strapped in the back seat. These people totally disgust me!
TumbleDry
Do the hustle: establishments forces parents to take their kids to places where smoking is allowed? Talking of weak arguments?
fxgai
The law is a good example of the perils of comprises in policy making, especially rife in Japanese culture.
The end result is that the objectives sought to be achieved are not at all (and all those involved look like a bunch of dummies).
maybeperhapsyes
I don't like smoking.
bass4funk
If people want to smoke, it’s their prerogative, but I do think smoking should be banned from ALL restaurants, bars and Izakaiyas any establishment that serves food and drinks. I don’t get what the allure is to smoking, gets in your clothes and hair, smoking should be be regulated to certain designated areas only.
jcapan
California passed a statewide smoking ban in 1995. Let that sink in a for a moment as the dinosaurs running this nation continue to side with cancer ghouls.
Cricky
As a smoker, I never smoke around children, food. Never within a confined space. When I was growing up you could smoke on airplanes in cinemas. It was normal then. Now is now and it stinks and poses a danger to not just me but others who are not addicted. It's really too late for me but others should be protected from harm. I smoke outside and am lucky to have no neighbours. These laws are pathetic I already surpassed them just out of manner. The idea that it's OK to smoke in a public spaces because I'm over 60 and a politician just goes to show the level of representative politics in Japan.
browny1
In this long on-going saga, one incredulous point is the fact that only now - in 2018 - has an enforcable law been put into place to ban smoking in hospitals, schools & public offices.
Many local govt policies and by-laws have been in place for sometime, but for the federal govt to lag 30 years behind on making it illegal in such places deserves derision.
Can only indicate a strong reluctance to change the laws due to vested interests, and then it's only happening now because of outside pressure.
Politicians again showing contempt for the majority of ordinary citizens of Japan.
Goodlucktoyou
Joke.
quercetum
Smoking is allowed in more than half and larger restaurants will have smoking rooms.
In Chiyoda ward, it’s a ¥2000 fine for smoking outside.
You can smoke inside but you can’t smoke outside. Makes sense.
zones2surf
Ya gotta love the picture above the article!!
If there was ever an incentive to stop smoking, it is that!!
Reminds me of days of walking through the smoking cars in the Shinkansen.... and the layer of smoke that was at the top of the cabin below the ceiling!
Strangerland
This seems like a good result. People who want to smoke will have establishments that allow smoking. People who don't want to be around smoke will have non-smoking establishments to go to. Seems fair for both groups.
yakyak
When you see a smoker blowing their soot in your face just cough back in their face as loud as possible, that usually makes them stop.
8T
It's only ridiculous if your a smoker.
shallots
I guess I'll stick with Starbucks. There just aren't many options one can take. In Osaka, nearly all coffee shops, pubs and izakayas are smoke havens. I guess the economics are that the majority of customers who don't smoke have a shoganai attitude that will allow owners to continue catering to minority smokers without paying any economic penalty. I don't know what this does for tourism or what it will do come Olympic time. As far as being a baby friendly country, fogetaboutit!
Strangerland
It would seem that if there are that many smoking patrons, catering to the smoking population is an economic benefit.
Starbucks, as you mentioned, has seen the economic opportunity of offering a smoke-free environment for patrons, which has brought it to be a world-wide brand. It's great that there are alternatives for both smokers and non-smokers.
Steve Martin
Oh golly, gee-whiz ... these corridors of power are so progressively efficient.
Maybe someone's grandchildren can look forward to pro-toking legislation ;-)
wtfjapan
Ban smoking in the streets, not in private venues. This anti-smoking craze is ridiculous... firstly its not an anti-smoking craze its public health legislation. Passive smoking is caused by lingering second hand smoke in enclosed spaces, smokers are the cause of 15000 premature deaths every-year because of their habit they are the ones that need to take their habit to spaces where passive smoking risks are very small, AKA outside. smokers are a minority the majority of a proper democratic country dont need to kowtow to the minority especially if they're putting their health at risk. If your a smoker either take your habit outside or quit.
Patricia Yarrow
My Summer Dream: Smoking indoors anywhere in Tokyo and Japan is going to come to an end. It is the only realistic answer. Please put a roof and door on those stinking outdoor "Smoking areas". Finally, no smoking in public parks. I cannot go to any of them. Families, children, and everyone will one day be free to enter any establishment.
Luddite
Pathetic. Just ban it in public places.
Craze? If it is a 'craze' then it's one that's been around since 1954.
8T
Japanese can be trained out of this very bad habit. Just ban it already. If they are o.k. not smoking on trains and airplanes, they will be o.k. not smoking in restaurants and bars.
Strangerland
Or patronize establishments where all parties have agreed it is ok to smoke.
smithinjapan
Government: "We hereby ban all smoking in public, except in any public place where people like to smoke, as it would be difficult. What's more, all restaurants must CLEARLY separate smoking from non-smoking sections, using a small sign somewhere. ANYONE caught smoking on streets that have been deemed non-smoking will be looked at with scorn... unless they look back... then we'll just look away. Anyone caught disposing of cigarette butts on the road or anywhere else will be cleaned up after by our amazing culture of cleanliness, but they will be forced to think about perhaps cooperating and not doing it again... even though no one will say anything. The Government will also impose a tax hike on all cigarette brands, but it is up to Tobacco companies whether they wish to follow it or not. Punishment for not doing so, however, will be a strong sigh behind closed doors. Local govenrment offices and schools that have moved their smoking sections to the entrances of buildings must move the ashtrays a minimum of 10 centimeters from their current position. Anyone caught smoking Inside these buildings will be met with a look of disbelief, unless they are looking back. Citizens are advised not to approach or speak to people smoking in designated non-smoking areas, as they may be stabbed or pushed in front of trains. Please just gaman. The relevant authorities will pretend to monitor the situation, if they so desire, but it's strictly voluntary. After considerable panel discussions, fines have been ruled out, as they might be unpopular, which might hurt us at élections. However, we Always keep your health in mind, and we are proud to have Advanced as a nation in terms of helping stop pervasive public smoking and second-hand smoking, which may contribute to cancer, if doctor's choose to say so. It is up to them."
Jonathan Prin
I never understood why they make prevail butt lighted danger in the street (probably a politician got his suit with a hole in it due to uncautious behavior by some...) over smoke and its thousands of death per year.
Common sense lack. I like the tobacco smell but that's it.
Cricky
Well to anserwer everyone's confusion Aso is both a smoker and the biggest fund raiser for the LDP regime. He rules. He wants to smoke everywhere. So again we get loopholes that are detrimental to tax payers but convienence to a old man who just doesn't care about anything except himself. Yet he and his cronies are voted in.
zurcronium
Getting cancer from someone else's disgusting habit is ridiculous.