 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan OKs ¥83 bil in extra loans for new Indonesia port

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will provide Indonesia with an additional 83.4 billion yen in low-interest loans for an ongoing project to build a new international seaport east of Jakarta.

The loans are for the development of Patimban Port in Subang Regency in Indonesia's West Java Province and it is hoped the port, set to be completed in 2028, will boost the fast-growing Southeast Asian country's exporting capacity amid surging demand for shipments, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

The loan deal, signed in Jakarta, came a day before a summit meeting on Jan 11 between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, where they agreed to deepen collaboration in fields such as security, economy and human resource development.

Located about 120 kilometers east of Jakarta, the planned container and car terminal port is expected to disperse the traffic flow and ease heavy congestion on roads to the existing Tanjung Priok Port, a major export base situated in the capital city's north, the ministry said.

The planned port aims to "reinforce the capital area's logistics functions, and therefore contribute to further economic growth in Indonesia by improving its investment environment," the Japanese ministry said in a recent press release.

The new port's location is strategic for many Japanese manufacturers with production bases in the eastern part of Jakarta that have struggled due to bad access to the Tanjung Priok Port, the ministry said.

Japan has already extended loans of about 190 billion yen since 2017 for the building of Patimban Port, where construction began in 2018, according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The port started operating partially in December 2020.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ in Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Perimenopause & Menopause in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog