Japan OKs reserve fund use to curb energy bills

The Japanese government decided Tuesday to allocate 388.1 billion yen from reserve funds for the current fiscal year to subsidize the energy bills of households and businesses during the summer amid inflation.

The subsidies are part of relief measures unveiled last month to counter the adverse economic impact of hefty U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, including an additional 25 percent levy on autos that is weighing on Japan's mainstay car industry.

The overall relief package is estimated at up to 2.8 trillion yen, including spending by local governments and private companies, officials said.

"Effects of (the U.S. tariffs) are becoming apparent in some companies," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told a government meeting, noting some firms are projecting profit declines in their earnings in the current fiscal year ending March.

As some small and medium-sized companies have voiced concern over business conditions, "We will make an all-out effort" to support such companies that account for a large share of Japan's workforce, Ishiba said.

With public concern growing about rising living costs, the subsidies are projected to cut household energy bills by 1,040 yen in July and September, and by 1,260 yen in August, when summer temperatures peak.

Critics claim the measures are aimed at building support for the government ahead of the House of Councillors election in the summer, with the approval ratings for Ishiba's cabinet recently declining to their lowest levels since it was launched in October.

For fiscal 2025 that started in April, the government has earmarked around 739.5 billion yen in reserve funds that are typically set aside for emergencies, including natural disasters. Following the latest decision, the remaining balance will stand at about 351.4 billion yen.

Of the total, about 288.1 billion yen will be used to curb electricity and city gas bills, while 100 billion yen will be used to subsidize liquefied petroleum gas, commonly used in rural areas.

To counter rising energy prices in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine and a weak yen that has inflated imports costs, the government initially introduced utility bill subsidies in January 2023, under then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The program has since continued on and off with the government allocating more than 4 trillion yen in total.

