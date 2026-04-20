Japan opens door to global arms market with biggest export rule change in decades

FILE PHOTO: A mock model of an upgraded Type-12 SSM is displayed during the Defence Security Equipment International (DSEI) Japan at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

By Tim Kelly

Japan on Tuesday unveiled its biggest overhaul of defense export rules in decades, scrapping restrictions on overseas arms sales and opening the way ‌for exports of warships, missiles and other weapons.

The move aimed at strengthening Japan's defense industrial base marks another step away from pacifist restraints that have shaped its postwar security policy.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are ‌also straining U.S. weapons production, expanding opportunities for Japan. At the same ⁠time, U.S. allies in Europe and Asia are looking to diversify suppliers ⁠as Washington's long-held ⁠security commitments look less certain under President Donald Trump.

"No single country can now protect its ‌own peace and security alone, and partner countries that support each other in terms of defense equipment ⁠are necessary," Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ⁠said in a post on X.

Japanese officials and diplomats have told Reuters that countries ranging from Poland to the Philippines are exploring procurement opportunities as they modernize their forces. One of the first deals could be the export of used warships to Manila, ⁠two of the sources said.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro welcomed Japan's export rule change, ⁠saying in a statement that it will give ‌his country access to defense "articles of the highest quality" that would "strengthen domestic resilience" and "contribute to regional stability through deterrence."

The revision approved by Takaichi's government removes five export categories that had limited most military exports to rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping equipment. Ministers and officials will instead ‌assess the merits of each proposed sale.

Japan will keep in place three export principles that commit it to strict screening, controls on transfers to third countries and a ban on sales to countries involved in conflict. But in a presentation outlining the changes, the government said exceptions could be made when deemed necessary for national security.

JAPAN ALSO BUILDING UP ITS OWN MILITARY

Tokyo hopes such defense exports will shore up its industrial base by boosting production volumes, lowering per-unit costs ​and adding manufacturing capacity it could draw on in a military crisis.

Contractors such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries can build advanced systems including submarines, fighter aircraft and missiles, but for ‌decades have depended on small orders from a single customer, Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

Japan is pressing ahead with unprecedented efforts to bolster its military - buying missiles, stealth jets and drones it says are needed to deter any threat posed ‌by neighboring China to its territory, including around islands along the edge of the East ⁠China Sea near Taiwan.

Beijing has ⁠said its intentions in East Asia and elsewhere ​are peaceful.

Tokyo is also developing a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy for ⁠deployment in the mid-2030s, part ‌of a strategy to share development costs and gain access to new ​technology.

Japan has steadily increased defence spending in recent years to 2% of GDP, and Takaichi's government is expected to announce further rises this year when it releases a new security strategy.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.