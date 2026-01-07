Japan opposition lawmaker Seki visits Taiwan after sanctioned by China

Hei Seki, a China-born Japanese opposition lawmaker who was sanctioned by the mainland last year for his anti-Beijing stance, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, saying his smooth entry proves the self-ruled island does not belong to China.

Barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao under the sanctions imposed last September, Seki said upon arriving at a Taipei airport that the Communist-led People's Republic of China and the Republic of China, as Taiwan calls itself, are "two completely different countries."

Seki said the purpose of his visit is to demonstrate that Taiwan is "an independent country" and to convey that message to the international community. During his stay, Seki is scheduled to meet with Taiwanese lawmakers and other officials.

Asked about Seki's remarks that Taiwan is an independent country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press conference in Beijing, "The nasty words of a disgrace like him are unworthy of comment."

The sanctions on Seki include freezing any property he may hold in China, but Seki said he has none and no intention of going there. Beijing claims he has long "spread fallacies" on issues such as Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong.

China also cited Seki's visit to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo after being elected to the upper house as a reason for the sanctions. The shrine honors Japanese leaders convicted as war criminals by an international tribunal after World War II, along with millions of war dead.

Seki was born in 1962 in Sichuan Province before becoming a Japanese citizen in 2007, according to the House of Councillors and media reports. He won a seat in the upper house in July last year under the Japan Innovation Party's proportional representation list.

Tokyo has urged Beijing to promptly retract the sanctions imposed on Seki, calling them "a unilateral measure."

