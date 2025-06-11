Japan opposition likely to forgo motion against PM, dual elections

Japan's main opposition party is leaning toward not submitting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet and triggering double Diet elections, party sources said Wednesday.

With the current 150-day regular Diet session set to end in late June, whether the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will move to submit a no-confidence motion against the cabinet has become a key focus, as it is the only opposition force in the powerful House of Representatives capable of doing so.

CDPJ chief Yoshihiko Noda has not ruled out the possibility of using a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet, saying that he will decide "appropriately at the right time."

But Ishiba, who heads a minority government, is seen as ready to dissolve the lower chamber for a snap election even before the motion is put to the vote, paving the way for dual national elections.

When a no-confidence motion is submitted and approved, the prime minister must dissolve the lower chamber or the Cabinet must resign within 10 days.

If Ishiba calls a snap election, it would be the second in just a year, increasing the likelihood that it will be held alongside another race for the House of Councillors, or upper house, which must take place this summer.

Some within the CDPJ say there is not enough time to prepare for simultaneous elections for both houses of parliament this summer, while others fear a public backlash if the party's move creates a temporary political vacuum, the sources said.

The political wrangling comes at a time when Ishiba's minority government is under pressure to address persistent inflation while also engaging in bilateral tariff talks with the United States.

"We don't need to take the risk of giving majority control of the lower house to the ruling parties" by triggering double elections, a CDPJ senior executive said.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, lost their majority in the 465-member lower house in last October's general election, making opposition support essential to pass budgets and legislation.

Noda, who served as prime minister during the brief period when the CDPJ's predecessor was in power, has expressed his intention to consult with other opposition party leaders on whether to jointly submit a no-confidence motion.

Still, the opposition camp remains divided, with the Democratic Party for the People and the Japan Innovation Party reluctant to join the CDPJ in submitting a motion against the Cabinet.

Ishiba, who had one-on-one debates with opposition leaders in parliament Wednesday, will speak with them on Thursday, the prime minister's office said, in an apparent effort to dissuade them from using a motion this time.

With the upper house election looming, the ruling and opposition camps remain divided on how to tackle the current cost-of-living crisis, which has been exacerbated by surging rice prices.

The ruling camp is considering cash handouts of around 20,000 yen ($140) to 40,000 yen per person, according to senior coalition officials. The CDPJ, meanwhile, has pledged to suspend the 8 percent consumption tax on food for one year, with a possible one-year extension.

During one-on-one debates with each opposition leader, Ishiba again reiterated his opposition to cutting the consumption tax rate, saying its revenue is needed to cover the country's ballooning social security costs.

While the CDPJ's Noda labeled the ruling camp's proposed cash handout program a pork-barrel measure, Ishiba said his government is not considering such a policy.

